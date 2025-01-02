5 options for New York Jets to replace Aaron Rodgers in 2025 feat. surprise move for $18,800,000 QB

Aaron Rodgers put together a massively disappointing season for the New York Jets this year after his highly anticipated return from injury. The team finished with a record of 5-12 and is now looking at Rodgers' replacements.

Ad

With Aaron Glenn as the head coach, the franchise will make major changes to build a winning culture. Moving on from the four-time NFL MVP makes sense for the Jets as it will decrease the pressure on the new head coach. Here are some potential replacements for the AFC East franchise:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Rodgers replacements for New York Jets in 2025

Aaron Rodgers replacements (image credit: getty)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Jordan Travis

Ad

Trending

If the New York Jets decide to focus on their future rather than trying to stay in win-now mode, Jordan Travis may get an opportunity to prove his value. They drafted the former Florida State Seminoles QB in the fifth round last year after he finished in fifth place for the Heisman Trophy. If they want to look internally at replacement options for Aaron Rodgers, Travis makes the most sense in a prove-it spot.

Ad

#2 - Carson Beck

The Jets are likely to be picking in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL draft, so they could potentially target a QB. They may not have a high enough pick to land Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, so Carson Beck may be their best option unless they make a blockbuster move to trade up. The prospect has recorded 7,426 passing yards and 57 touchdowns in two years as the Georgia Bulldogs' starter.

Ad

#3 - Justin Fields

The free agent market is another place that the Jets could look if they decide to move on from Rodgers in 2025. Justin Fields is one of the most interesting QBs available as his four-year $18.8 million contract will expire at the end of this season. He was having a solid season for the Pittsburgh Steelers before being replaced by Russell Wilson and his dynamic skillset during his time with the Chicago Bears could be desirable in the right situation.

Ad

#4 - Sam Darnold

The Minnesota Vikings are in an interesting situation for their QB position next year. Sam Darnold is having an unexpected breakout season, but they already used a first round draft pick on JJ McCarthy last year. It's unclear if they will offer Darnold — a pending free agent — a massive contract. If they don't, the Jets could target him to return to New York and replace Rodgers.

#5 - Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons made the shocking decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. last year, despite signing Kirk Cousins to a huge contract in free agency. Hedging their bet apparently worked out for them as they have already benched Cousins and handed the position over to Penix. The veteran was having a disappointing season, but his promising career makes him a possibility for the Jets, especially if they are maintaining their hopes of potentially being playoff contenders next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.