5 most overlooked Super Bowl games in history feat. Steelers vs Cardinals

The Super Bowl has created some of the greatest games in NFL history as the massively high stakes magnify the outcomes. Fans vividly remember many of the 58 versions of the game, but some of the best ones are sometimes forgotten.

Here are five of the most overlooked contests in the game's history.

Most overlooked Super Bowls in NFL history

Underrated Super Bowls - GETTY

#5 - SB XXXII: Broncos 31 - Packers 24

John Elway had the unfortunate reputation of being one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history to never win a ring, but he changed that against the Green Bay Packers. Despite being one of the biggest underdogs in Super Bowl history, he led a game-winning drive at the end of regulation to change the narrative of his career.

#4 - SB V: Colts 16 - Cowboys 13

This matchup was defined by the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts combining to record an unprecedented 11 turnovers throughout the game. This earned it the nickname "The Blunder Bowl" and featured the only time the MVP was given to a player on the losing team. Chuck Howley intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble in the Cowboys' defeat.

#3 - SB LVI: Rams 23 - Bengals 20

The final two minutes of this game were one of the most thrilling in Super Bowl history, including three lead changes. Matthew Stafford threw a game-winning touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp before Aaron Donald sacked Joe Burrow on the final drive of the game to end the Cincinnati Bengals' comeback attempt against the Los Angeles Rams.

#2 - SB XLIII: Steelers 27 - Cardinals 23

The Pittsburgh Steelers blew a 20-7 lead in one of the most exciting fourth quarters ever. Kurt Warner led the Arizona Cardinals on the comeback to take a 23-20 lead, but Ben Roethlisberger bested him. His impressive game-winning drive ended with an iconic pass to Santonio Holmes in the corner of the endzone for a touchdown.

#1 - SB XXXIV: Rams 23 - Titans 16

The Tennessee Titans came up just one yard short of forcing the first overtime game in Super Bowl history. Steve McNair put together a masterful drive at the end of regulation, but his final pass was completed short of the goal line as time expired, allowing the Los Angeles Rams to escape with a narrow victory and contribute to their title of "The Greatest Show on Turf."

