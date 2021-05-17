5 most overrated NFL teams during the offseason

As teams begin preseason workouts, there’s a lot of hope and hype surrounding every NFL franchise.

After the 2021 NFL Draft, many teams were praised for their draft class and fans’ expectations were heightened. NFL free agency signings also add to a team’s preseason buzz.

Not every team can make the playoffs and many will fail to live up to NFL fans and pundits’ expectations. Here are the five most overrated NFL teams heading into the 2021 season.

#1 - New York Giants

The five best value trades during the draft. A list led by...Dave Gettleman! https://t.co/Wr6CKSivR8 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) May 9, 2021

The New York Giants have become NFL internet darlings after the 2021 NFL Draft and free agency. Sure, Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman traded back in the draft for the first time in his NFL career and acquired some valuable future draft picks.

The Giants selected explosive wide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive end Azeez Ojulari, two players who could make an immediate impact.

Gettleman was also very active in free agency, signing some high-profile stars. These include former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, speedy wideout John Ross III, veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph and former Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

Do the Giants have a quality starting NFL QB?

As much praise as the New York front office deserves for their draft and free agency signings, the reason the G-Men are overrated is their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones.

Last season, Jones led the Giants to the second-worst offense in the NFL. The Giants QB also regressed considerably from his breakout rookie year.

In 2019, Jones threw 24 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions and had a quarterback rating (QBR) of 87.1. Last season, he threw just 11 TDs with 10 interceptions and had a QBR of just 80.4.

So, unless Daniel Jones has a breakout third season in the league, the Giants are going to continue to struggle and be overrated.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers

Lock in the dates 📱 pic.twitter.com/QnltMMsGqp — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 13, 2021

The San Francisco 49ers made the Super Bowl just one season ago, so it’s not surprising that they are being fancied by many NFL talking heads.

Last season, the Niners were hit by an injury bug, with starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Deebo Samuel, TE George Kittle, DE Nick Bosa and CB Richard Sherman all missing significant time.

Now you could make the argument that this was simply bad luck and the 49ers will be back with a vengeance in 2021. However, when it comes to star QB Jimmy Garappolo, this is not the case.

Garappolo has missed 23 games over the last three seasons, which is why the 49ers moved up in this year’s draft to select Trey Lance with the third overall pick.

The uncertainty at quarterback is the number one reason the 49ers are overrated heading into the 2021 NFL regular season. If Garappolo gets injured again, their playoff hopes will rest with rookie Lance or another backup QB.

#3 - New England Patriots

Need a 2021 opponent refresher before tomorrow's schedule release?



We've got you covered: https://t.co/W98SoonMnW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2021

The New England Patriots are not the team they were. Let me repeat that statement - The New England Patriots are not the team they were.

Last season, the Pats missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008. They struggled to a 7-9 record with Cam Newton at quarterback. Guess who Bill Belichick said is the starting QB for the Patriots this season? Cam Newton!

Yes, the Pats have brought in a plethora of talented free agents like TE’s Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, WR Nelson Agholor and linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

They also drafted Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the NFL Draft.

While their squad has been revitalized, with Cam Newton calling the plays in 2021, I just can’t see the Patriots making the playoffs. Mac Jones could prove to be Tom Brady's second coming, but unless this is the case, the New England Patriots remain overrated, living off their former glories.

#4 - LA Rams

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay has been hailed as an offensive mastermind since he burst onto the scene in 2017. Many of his assistants have been hired by other NFL franchises to try to capture some of his magic.

While the Rams did make the playoffs last year, they have been far from impressive since making the Super Bowl two seasons ago. The Jarred Goff experiment is over in LA, with the Rams trading for Lions veteran QB Matthew Stafford.

Stafford is expected to be an upgrade over Goff, but nothing is a certainty in the NFL and it’s a lot to put on the shoulders of the veteran signal-caller. The Rams' defense is their real strength, but last year showed that it can only get them so far.

#5 - Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns v Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been getting a lot of buzz this offseason. Most of the Broncos' news surrounds trading for reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers.

This seems rather wishful thinking as the Green Bay Packers have shown no sign of trading their star QB. In fact, they have come out publicly saying they will not trade Rodgers.

If the Broncos don’t acquire Rodgers it’s hard to see them making any noise in the AFC West, let alone the NFL playoffs. They do have Melvin Gordan III at running back, plus receivers Jerry Jeudy and the returning Courtland Sutton.

The Broncos defense is full of big names, but facing Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice a season is a tough task for any unit. Unless they can pull off a Rodgers trade, it may be a long season for the Broncos.