5 players in 2025 NFL Draft that could help Denver Broncos in stopping Chiefs from winning AFC West

The Denver Broncos exceeded their expectations last year by making it to the playoffs with a rookie quarterback. Their next step could be challenging the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West division title. In order to do so they will need to supplement their roster through tthe 2025 NFL Draft. Here are five potential targets that could help them to achieve their goals.

Denver Broncos 2025 NFL Draft targets

Sean Payton

#1 - Luther Burden

One of the best ways that the Broncos can improve their overall outlook as a whole is by finding another wide receiver for Bo Nix in their passing offense. They are particularly thin at the position behind Courtland Sutton, so landing one early on in the draft could be a major addition to their current roster. Luther Burden has all of the upside to be an elite prospect and would be an ideal taregt if he is still available when they are on the clock.

#2 - Ashton Jeanty

Denver had an issue consistently rushing the ball last season and their running backs got even weaker when Javonte Williams departed during the free agency period this year. They have to sign a significant replacement,m so they may be looking at the draft to address the situation. Ashton Jeanty is the consensus top prospect in the position and would likely be a major upgrade.

#3 - Landon Jackson

The Broncos recorded the most sacks of any team in the NFL last season and did so without having a truly elite edge rusher on their defensive roster. This formula helped them to be one of the best overall defenses in the league, so they would be wise to stick with their plan. Landon Jackosn can immediately contribute as another pass rusher and has all of the physical tools to potentially be a day-one starter.

#4 - Shavon Revel

Patrick Surtain is already considered by most to be the best cornerback in the NFL, but Denver is relatively weak at the position behind him. Adding another lock-down cornerback could elevate their defense to the next level. Shavon Revel could be exactly that, and if he lives up to his potential, pairing him with Surtain would create major problems for opposing passing schemes.

#5 - Kenneth Grant

The Broncos can benefit from adding an interior defensive lineman during th e 2025 NFL Draft. They are likely picking too late to land Mason Graham, but Kenneth Grant is another elite prospect in the position. He is also one of the biggest defensive tackles towards the top this year's class, so he fills their need for additional size up front.

