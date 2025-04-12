5 players in 2025 NFL draft who could help Miami Dolphins in stopping Bills from winning AFC East

The Miami Dolphins have been the Buffalo Bills' most consistent challengers for the AFC East crown since the 2018 campaign. However, they have yet to usurp them and end their 16-year wait for a division title. Over the last seven seasons, they have finished second five times in the race to finish atop the AFC East standings and earn the opportunity to host a home playoff game.

They were seemingly inching closer each year under Mike McDaniel's leadership. The Dolphins finished 9-8 in his first season in charge in 2022 and won 11 games for the first time since the 2008 season in 2023. They seemed poised to finally end their quest for a division title in 2024 but instead took a step back and finished 8-9.

This offseason, the Dolphins are retooling the roster to put themselves in the best possible position to end the Bills' divisional dominance. However, they'll have to add several difference-makers to the roster from the 2025 NFL draft to turn their dream into a reality. But which prospects can help them instantly close the gap on Buffalo? Here are the top five.

Dolphins NFL draft 2025 targets

1) Will Campbell, Guard, LSU

One of the primary reasons the Dolphins have struggled to usurp the Bills is their inability to keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa upright. The 27-year-old has played more than 13 games in a season only once in his career — the 2023 season, where they finished with 11 wins for the first time since 2008.

Last year, Tagovailoa was limited to only 11 games due to injuries. Miami went 2-4 without him. The offensive line gave up 43 sacks last season, which isn't feasible, and they need a seismic upgrade on that front. There are few better options in the 2025 NFL draft than LSU star Will Campbell to fill that hole. He's the top-rated lineman prospect, and the Dolphins will likely have to trade up to get him.

Trading up to pick a lineman isn't a move that teams historically make, but given that it's the Dolphins' biggest need, they have to make it.

2) Malaki Starks, Safety, Georgia

The Dolphins' secondary also needs a facelift following the exits of Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer in free agency. Miami needs an aggressive safety whose presence could make Josh Allen, who has averaged 273.1 passing yards against them since the 2021 season, hesitant to throw deep.

Georgia star Malaki Starks could be the solution to their remedy. The young star is reportedly high on the Dolphins' draft board, and with the team desperate for safety help, he could be the perfect addition to the roster.

3) Omarr-Norman Lott, Defensive Lineman, Tennessee Volunteers

The defensive line is another area that the Dolphins need to address in the draft. Outside of Zach Seiler, who finished the 2024 season with 10 sacks, no defensive lineman on Miami's roster registered more than five. Veteran Calais Campbell, who was the team's second-most dangerous defensive lineman last year, left the team this offseason to join the Arizona Cardinals.

Beefing up the pass rush is a necessity that the Dolphins cannot overlook before Day 3. If they prioritize picking a guard and safety in the first two rounds, they could pick Omarr-Norman Lott in the third round.

The former Tennessee Volunteers star recorded 9.5 sacks and 10 tackles for losses in his last two seasons in college football. He'd be a tremendous addition to a defense that finished 26th in sacks per game last season.

4) Savion Williams, Wide Receiver, TCU

The Dolphins have a stacked wide receiver unit led by Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and offseason addition Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. However, Hill and Waddle had underwhelming campaigns in 2024, while Westbrook-Ikhine has never been a prolific wideout.

Miami might need another playmaker, and Savion Williams could be the perfect option for the team. The 6-foot-5 star caught 60 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns in his final year in college football and was used in Wildcat formations, a skill set McDaniel can exploit.

5) Kyle McCord, Quarterback, Syracuse

As mentioned, Tua Tagovailoa's health has hampered the Dolphins' quest to pip the Bills to the AFC West title. Miami cannot bank on its starting quarterback to remain healthy for the entire season and has to prepare for the possibility of him missing more games next season.

Syracuse star Kyle McCord could be the ideal Day 3 pick to address their quarterback conundrum. The 23-year-old led college football in pass attempts (592), pass completions (391) and passing yards (4,779) in 2024. He'll be the ideal backup to Tagovailoa and could usurp him and become the starter if his health issues persist.

