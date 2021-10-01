Bill Belichick's 5 biggest NFL draft busts of all time

A key component of Bill Belichick's New England Patriots dynasty has been the organization's ability to scout and develop prospects found deep in the NFL Draft.

Unearthing hidden gems in the lower rounds has enabled Bill Belichick to build a six-time Super Bowl-winning franchise in his own image. Of course, no under-the-radar discovery will ever eclipse the sixth-round 199th overall pick of the 2000 NFL draft: Tom Brady.

But for all of the future Pro Bowl stars Bill Belichick has selected in the early rounds, the Patriots head coach has his fair share of duds – especially on the offensive side of the ball.

In this article, we take a look at five of Bill Belichick's biggest NFL draft busts.

5 draft busts that were picked by Bill Belichick

#1 – Daniel Graham, tight end, 2002

Bill Belichick has long had a desire to partner a duo of physically imposing tight ends to power his offense, but before there was Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez, and most recently Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, the Patriots paired up 2002 first-round pick Daniel Graham and 2004 selection Benjamin Watson.

Where this strategy fell short was that Graham, who was taken with the 21st overall pick in 2002, struggled in the passing game, particularly with drops. The Colorado product was a solid blocker, but that was not enough for a first-round investment. Not when a player like nine-time Pro Bowl safety Ed Reed went to the Baltimore Ravens three picks later.

Evan Lazar @ezlazar Belichick says that the #Patriots use old film of former players as examples of how to run a certain play or technique the right way. Mentions Rodney Harrison, Bruschi and Daniel Graham. Belichick says that the #Patriots use old film of former players as examples of how to run a certain play or technique the right way. Mentions Rodney Harrison, Bruschi and Daniel Graham.

Graham had a meager career-best 409 yards receiving in 2003, and was released at the end of his rookie contract with an average of 275 yards per season. Belichick has since revealed he still uses tape of Graham as an example of how to execute the Patriots' offensive scheme.

#2 – Bethel Johnson, wide receiver, 2003

Selected with the 45th overall pick in the second round of the 2003 draft, Bethal Johnson was an absolute speed demon. The Texas A&M alumni ran a 4.37 second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine but it has been reported he once ran a 4.26.

But, as we have seen many times before with speedsters coming out of the NFL draft, quickness doesn't always help translate into becoming an elite wide receiver.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Bill Belichick is asked if he has ever had a returner as fast as Cordarelle Patterson. "Bethel Johnson," he says. "Nobody faster than Bethel Johnson." espn.com/espn/now?nowId… Bill Belichick is asked if he has ever had a returner as fast as Cordarelle Patterson. "Bethel Johnson," he says. "Nobody faster than Bethel Johnson." espn.com/espn/now?nowId… https://t.co/vMSOzN9xBk

While Johnson was an effective kick returner, he could not transition into a starting NFL wide receiver. Johnson made only 30 catches, totalling 450 yards in three seasons at the Patriots, before playing one more year in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings and dropping out of the league.

