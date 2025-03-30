5 players Chargers should target in 2025 NFL Draft feat. Colston Loveland

The Los Angeles Chargers had a great first season with new head coach Jim Harbaugh in 2024. Not only did the team return to the playoffs, but they also created an offensive identity that featured physical, downhill running and a strong play-action game.

This situation allowed QB Justin Herbert to thrive and was positive for the development of rookie WR Ladd McConkey. Originally drafted in the second round out of Georgia, McConkey finished the campaign with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns.

Looking to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chargers aim to address key positional needs and find impactful players to bolster their roster.

Here are five prospects the Chargers should target in the 2025 NFL Draft:

2025 NFL Draft: 5 potential targets for the Chargers

1) Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

The Chargers occupy the No. 22 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With that spot, Los Angeles can get Michigan Wolverines TE Colston Loveland.

Last season, the Chargers' primary tight end target was Will Dissly. While effective in 2024, Dissly is limited in the receiving game. Loveland has elite speed and great hands and can create separation with ease.

Loveland had 56 receptions for 582 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2024 despite playing injured for the majority of the season.

2) Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

NCAA Football: Arizona State at Arizona - Source: Imagn

While the Chargers did find an elite receiver in Ladd McConkey in 2024, Los Angeles still needs strong WR play on the outside. McConkey primarily plays from the slot, while outside WR Quentin Johnston has struggled with dropped passes and inconsistent play since entering the league.

Arizona Wildcats' Tetairoa McMillan is the perfect fit for Justin Herbert and the Chargers passing game. He is a strong, physical wide receiver with great hands and the ability to make contested catches. In his last two seasons in CFB, McMillan had over 80 receptions, 1,300 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns each year.

3) Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

The Chargers secondary is in need of some help after the club elected to let CB Asante Samuel Jr. enter free agency. While the club did sign some depth options via free agency, drafting Will Johnson could drastically improve their defensive secondary for years to come.

Johnson is athletic, has a high football IQ and excels in both man and zone coverage schemes. NFL.com has compared Johnson's skills to the elite Carolina Panthers' CB Jaycee Horn.

4) Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 07 Marshall at Virginia Tech - Source: Getty

The Chargers released Joey Bosa this offseason and will be looking to fill the void left by the departing superstar defensive end. Enter Marshall Thundering Herd edge Mike Green.

Green was sensational in 2024, amassing 81 total tackles, 38 solo tackles, 17 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He would instantly improve the Chargers defensive line and has the ability to develop into a great NFL talent.

5) Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn

Jim Harbaugh loves a physical, downhill running scheme. Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo is one of the most physical and talented RBs available this year, something he has publicly noted in interviews.

Though the Chargers added Najee Harris this offseason, it was only a one-year deal, something that does open the door to LA drafting an RB.

Skattebo can do it all. He is an elite runner with great vision, power, and speed. However, he also boasts strong pass-catching skills. In 2024, he had over 1,700 rushing yards, 20 rushing touchdowns, 44 receptions, 600 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

