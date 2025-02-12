5 players Chiefs could sign for a repeat Super Bowl appearance

The Kansas City Chiefs have appeared in five of the past six Super Bowls and have won a ring in three of them. They were seeking to become the first team ever to three-peat this year before being defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Their goal is likely to get back to the big game again next year, so targeting the following five players in 2025 NFL free agency can help them do so.

Chiefs' 2025 NFL free agency targets

Clark Hunt and Andy Reid

#1 - Ronnie Stanley

Offensive tackle is one of the weakest spots on their roster currently, as demonstrated in the Super Bowl. The Eagles consistently pressured Patrick Mahomes and did so without needing to blitz.

Ronnie Stanley is one of the best available tackles this year, so he could help improve this issue, while also allowing Joe Thuney to move back to his natural guard position.

#2 - Kevin Zeitler

Trey Smith is one of the best blockers on the Chiefs' offensive line, but the All-Pro guard is scheduled to become a free agent this year. If he departs the team, he will need to be replaced with another legitimate option. Kevin Zeitler is one of the best guards expected to be available in free agency, so he makes sense as an offseason target.

#3 - Chase Young

The interior of the Chiefs' defensive line is strong, including All-Pro Chris Jones, but the depth of their edge rushers is lacking behind George Karlaftis.

Most of their pressure this year came from exotic blitzing schemes drawn up by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, but adding better pass rushers should improve their overall defense by allowing more players to stay in coverage. Chase Young can potentially help them to do so.

#4 - Darius Slayton

DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, and Justin Watson are all scheduled to become free agents during the 2025 NFL offseason.

This means that Kansas City will need to figure out a plan for its wide receivers to join Xavier Worthy this year. The team may bring some of them back on new contracts, but adding a speedy big-play wide receiver like Darius Slayton fits Andy Reid's typical offensive philosophy for the position.

#5 - Justin Simmons

The Chiefs defense was better at stopping the run last year than they were at defending the pass. This could become even more of an issue next season with Justin Reid being a pending free agent.

Justin Simmons makes snese as a potential replacement if Reid departs the team and also provides it with a coverage upgrade at the safety position.

