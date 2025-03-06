5 players Detroit Lions should target in 2025 NFL free agency

The Detroit Lions will be looking to bounce back in 2025 after a disappointing NFC Divisional Round exit against the Washington Commanders. The Lions finished 15-2 and won the NFC North ahead of the Minnesota Vikings.

With the NFL free agency period due to begin next week, Detroit will look to recruit stars who will have an immediate impact to help them reach the Super Bowl in 2025.

Detroit Lions' targets in 2025 NFL Free Agency

#5 - Darius Slayton, WR

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants - Source: Imagn

With both Allen Robinson and Tim Patrick departing during free agency, the Lions could do with adding a rotational wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Slayton could be just the guy, as he's played that role throughout his career with the Giants, and has been one of the most consistent wideouts on the team.

#4 - Mike Williams, WR

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Another wide receiver the Lions might look to is veteran Mike Williams. Despite suffering from injuries throughout his NFL career, when healthy few can match the former Charger.

A big-bodied wideout like Williams could also complement St. Brown and Williams in the process.

#3 - Brandon Scherff, OG

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Lions might look to replace one veteran guard with another if they acquire Brandon Scherff to replace Kevin Zeitler.

The five-time Pro Bowler Scherff is a year younger than Zeitler and is on a three-year, $49.5 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He'd be serviceable on a great offensive line.

#2 - Teven Jenkins, OG

NFL: Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

If the Lions want to get younger on their offensive line, they might want to grab Teven Jenkins from the Chicago Bears this offseason.

Jenkins is only 26 whilst Scherff is 33, and the Bears just traded for Joe Thuney meaning they're less likely to re-sign Jenkins.

The Lions would also love to poach Jenkins from a division rival, who are now led by former OC Ben Johnson.

#1 - Milton Williams, DT

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Lions are due to lose defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike in free agency. They might turn to Eagles DT Milton Williams to fill the void left.

Williams' stock has never been higher after an excellent Super Bowl showing where he had two sacks and recovered a fumble.

The Lions could make this move work against the salary cap too, as they have the 12th most cap space in the NFL, according to overthecap.com.

