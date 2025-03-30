5 players Eagles should target in 2025 NFL Draft feat. Josh Conerly Jr.

The Philadelphia Eagles won their second Super Bowl in franchise history this past season. Since the Eagles won the Super Bowl, they will have to wait until the last pick of the first round to make their first draft selection, picking 32nd overall. In total, the Eagles have eight draft picks in this year's draft.

So far this offseason in free agency, they've added linebacker Azeez Ojulari, cornerback Adoree Jackson, running back AJ Dillon and linebacker Josh Uche. They lost players such as Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Mekhi Becton, Kenneth Gainwell, James Bradberry, and Darius Slay.

As they look to add more players to their team, here are five draft prospects the Eagles should target in the 2025 NFL Draft to help improve their roster:

NFL Draft 2025: 5 potential targets for Eagles

1) Josh Conerly Jr., OL, Oregon

Oregon Football Pro Day - Source: Getty

There should be around five tackles drafted in the first round and Josh Connerly Jr. out of Oregon could hear his name called as one of the last picks.

While the Eagles are set at the tackle position for now, they could draft Lane Johnson's eventual replacement and take their time with Connerly Jr., letting him learn behind Johnson.

With Johnson being 34 and tackle Jordan Mailata being 27, the Eagles wouldn't be in a rush to start Connerly, letting him learn behind two quality and experienced tackles.

2) Walter Nolen, DL, Mississippi

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 02 Ole Miss at Arkansas - Source: Getty

If Mississippi defensive tackle Walter Nolen is available for the Philadelphia Eagles to take, they should consider picking him as he could be the Milton Williams replacement.

The Eagles have used many of their recent draft picks to beef up their defensive line and the Eagles are never afraid to take the best available defensive player. Despite off-the-field concerns (reported character and maturity issues), Philly could take a chance on the All-American interior defensive lineman.

3) Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Kentucky v Texas - Source: Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles have a young secondary and need more depth at the safety position.

Texas safety Andrew Mukuba is one of the best all-around safeties in the draft. This past season at Texas, he had career-highs in tackles (61) and interceptions (5) while recording six pass deflections and a forced fumble.

Mukuba could be a good mid-round target to help bolster Philly's secondary.

4) Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Missouri v South Carolina - Source: Getty

Why not give quarterback Jalen Hurts another pass-catching option?

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden could be a second or third-round target for the team. Burden had a productive career at Missouri, recording at least 45 catches, over 600 yards, and at least six touchdowns in each of his three seasons.

He had a fall off in production this past season, but is seen as a pro-ready wide out.

5) Chase Lundt, OL, UConn

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 NC State at UConn - Source: Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles will have to take an offensive lineman at some point in the draft. If they don't address the need in the early rounds, they could target UConn tackle Chase Lundt.

Lundt is expected to be a day-three draft pick and carries a ton of experience being a four-year starter with over 3,000 snaps in college. Philadelphia could even use Lundt, the 6'7" tackle, as a guard, where he could become a starter.

