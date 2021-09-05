5 players with high expectations who disappointed the most in pre-season

Performances in pre-season do not determine who will win the Super Bowl. What they do is sort out the personnel who will be making it to the final roster for the regular NFL season. Some players perform so well in the pre-season that they are named starters. On the contrary, many players who were expected to do well in the pre-season fail to do so, leading their teams to plan without them. Here we look at some players who failed to impress during this pre-season, even though people had high expectations of them.

Players who came into pre-season with high expectations but failed to deliver

#1 - Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots

Cam Newton was the biggest surprise cut in the entire news cycle as the rosters were announced. That he could not perform in pre-season is an understatement; it takes a lot to go from the expected starter to looking for a new team. But in the final match as he threw for an interception and Mac Jones led the team to a touchdown, his fate was sealed.

.@Patriots have released QB Cam Newton 😱



Mac Jones is QB1.



(via @globejimmcbride) pic.twitter.com/YJfIAHzsLB — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 31, 2021

#2 - Travis Fulgham, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Travis Fulgham was supposed to break out this year. With 38 catches and 539 yards last year, he was the top target on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. However, he could not fit into the scheme this season and was cut from the final selection.

#3 - Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans

Similar to Travis Fulgham above, Keke Coutee caught 33 passes for 400 yards last season but failed to deliver in this pre-season. As the entire receiving corps got reshuffled, he could not convince the coaching staff to keep him on board.

#4 - Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Tennessee Titans

It is perhaps unfair to include a rookie in this list, but since we are talking about expectations, it is just impossible to ignore him. He was a fourth-round pick, but the Tennessee Titans traded up to get him, losing one fifth round and one seventh round pick in the process. He was supposed to be part of the future, but he has failed to impress in pre-season and now features only in the practice squad.

The #Titans are cutting WR Dez Fitzpatrick, a rookie 4th round pick, per @PaulKuharskyNFL



The team traded up to draft him in the 2021 draft. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 31, 2021

#5 - Collin Johnson, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Collin Johnson had 18 catches in his rookie season last year. But this year, he could not impress in the pre-season. In the last game, he failed to haul in either of the catches. Waived by the Jaguars, he was picked by the New York Giants.

