5 players Jaguars should target in 2024 NFL Free Agency feat. Tee Higgins

The Jacksonville Jaguars just missed the playoffs this past season, as they finished the regular season with a 9-8 record.

A year ago, they won their final five games of the regular season and won the AFC South division with a 9-8 record. After starting the 2023-2024 season with an 8-3 record, the Jags had an end-of-season slump, losing five of their remaining six games. The Houston Texans won the AFC South division.

The Jaguars off-season started once the regular season ended. They fired a handful of coaches, including their defensive coordinator, Mike Caldwell and replaced him with Ryan Nielsen.

Heading into the off-season, the Jags have an estimated $16.4 million salary cap space, according to spotrac.com. The Jaguars should and could target a key number of free agents this offseason.

Here's a look at five free agents they should target.

Who should the Jaguars go after in free agency?

5) Mike Evans

Mike Evans during NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have to make a business move by deciding whether they will re-sign WR Calvin Ridley. There's a chance the Jags may let him walk in free agency, as they would have to send the Atlanta Falcons a second-round pick if they re-signed him.

If Jacksonville lets Ridley walk, they'll need to find another receiver on the opposite side of Christian Kirk.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans could be a cheaper option as the veteran is looking for a long-term deal. He's shown consistency as he recorded a 10th straight season of at least 1,000 receiving yards.

4) Antoine Winfield Jr.

Antoine Winfield Jr. against the Jacksonville Jaguars v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. had a monster season last year.

He had 122 tackles, six sacks, 12 pass deflections, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries.

The Jaguars' starting safeties are Rayshawn Jenkins and Andre Cisco. Both are solid starters, but adding Winfield to start over one of the two would be a huge upgrade to the secondary.

3) Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins during Seattle Seahawks v Cincinnati Bengals

As mentioned, if the Jags let Calvin Ridley walk, they will need to target another wide receiver.

Tee Higgins makes a lot of sense, as he can be a true No. 1 receiver on many other teams.

Higgins was on the cusp of recording another 1,000-yard season, but a hamstring injury derailed the milestone. Still, he had a solid season, putting up 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games.

Higgins was also Trevor Lawrence's teammate in college, and the two would have chemistry before landing in Jax.

2) Jonah Williams

Jonah Williams during Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp

Another Cincinnati Bengal that the Jaguars could and should target is offensive tackle Jonah Williams.

Last season, Williams requested a trade after the Bengals decided to move to right tackle. The Bengals and the Jags had discussed a trade before Cincy decided to keep him.

Williams should be a target if Jacksonville looks to make changes to their OL. Pro Football Focus expects him to land a contract that will make him a top-10 highest-paid tackle in the NFL.

1) Josh Allen

Josh Allen during Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars

Last but not least, the Jacksonville Jaguars need to retain their own edge rusher, Josh Allen. Allen is coming off a career season as he recorded 17.5 sacks, the most in the Jaguars' history.

Set to become a free agent, Allen likely won't hit the open market. The team is expected to franchise tag him if a long-term deal can't be done before closing the franchise tag window.