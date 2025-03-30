The New York Jets are heading into the 2025-2026 season under new leadership. The team moved on from head coach Robert Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas during the offseason. Taking over as head coach is former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, while former Denver Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey steps in as the new general manager.

The team also moved on from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers after a 5-12 finish last season.

In free agency, the Jets added quarterback Justin Fields, linebacker Jamien Sherwood, cornerback Brandon Stephens, safety Andre Cisco, wide receiver Tyler Johnson and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.

Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL draft, the Jets still have many needs to fill and will aim to add some young talent to their roster. Altogether, the team holds eight picks in this year's draft.

Here are five draft prospects the Jets should target in the 2025 NFL draft:

NFL draft 2025: 5 potential targets for Jets

1) Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

West Virginia v Arizona - Source: Getty

With the seventh overall pick in the draft, the Jets will have several options to choose from with their first-round pick.

Adding a wide receiver for quarterback Justin Fields would make a lot of sense. Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter will likely be gone by pick No. 7. Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan will likely be available and could be on the Jets' draft board.

In the last two seasons, McMillan has over 170 catches for over 1,700 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. He would be a good No. 2 option for Justin Fields, joining Garrett Wilson.

2) Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 Michigan at Indiana - Source: Getty

Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham is one of the best defensive prospects in this year's draft.

The Jets need help on the defensive line, and Graham can help beef up their defensive line. The Michigan defensive lineman has appeared in 39 games, starting 27 times and recording 108 career tackles, 18 tackles for a loss and nine sacks in his career.

If a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars don't select Graham and if he is available at No. 7, the Jets might conteplate adding a talent next to Quinnen Williams.

3) Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 29 Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: Getty

The Jets have looked to free agency for their quarterback answer twice in the last three years. While Justin Fields is signed to just a two-year deal, if Shedeur Sanders is available at pick No. 7, maybe they'll take a chance on him.

Fields' two-year $40 million deal suggests he may not be the long-term solution at quarterback. Perhaps he can lead the Jets for a year while Sanders develops under him. It would also be fitting for the other New York team to select him if the Giants pass on him.

4) Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

LSU tight end Mason Tyler is one of the most athletic tight ends in this year's draft. Selecting him in the second or third round gives Justin Fields another pass-catcher that the Jets could potentially target.

Taylor, the son of Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor, has great football IQ, and could be targeted by the Jets in the second or third-round if they don't target tight end Tyler Warren in the first round.

Taylor has over 120 catches, 1,300 yards and six receiving touchdowns in three seasons at LSU.

5) Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 12 Syracuse at NC State - Source: Getty

If the New York Jets don't select a quarterback in the first round, which they're not expected to, perhaps they will in the second or third round.

Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord is projected as a potential second or third-round pick in the NFL draft. After transferring from Ohio State last season, he led Syracuse to a 10-3 record, throwing for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns. While he could challenge Fields for QB1, he would most likely serve as his backup.

