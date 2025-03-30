5 players Patriots should target in 2025 NFL Draft feat. Abdul Carter

The New England Patriots must use the 2025 NFL Draft to continue building their roster ahead of the new season. They own the fourth-overall pick this year, which gives them an opportunity to land an impact player immediately. They can also use the remaining rounds to add as much talent as possible, including some of the following potential targets.

2025 NFL Draft: 5 potential targets for Patriots

#1 - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado Buffaloes

Travis Hunter may be the most versatile player in the 2025 NFL draft class. He excelled as both a wide receiver and a cornerback on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy last year. It's unclear if he will play both positions going forward, but for a team in need of talent, he is an excellent choice.

#2 - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State Nittany Lions

The Patriots already selected a quarterback last year, so they can use their fourth-overall pick to find a potential superstar in another position.

Abdul Carter is one of the top candidates to be exactly that as he is projected to be an elite pass rusher. New England recorded the fewest sacks in the NFL last season, so he would address one of their biggest needs this year.

#3 - Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels

If the Patriots pass on Abdul Carter in the first round, or if another team selects him before they are on the clock, they will likely need to target an edge player in a different round. Princely Umanmielen has a ton of upside and could be one of the best options with one of their Day 2 picks if he is still available.

#4 - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas Longhorns

Matthew Golden recorded the fastest time of any wide receiver at the NFL Combine this year. This may have elevated him to being a first-round pick, but if he is still available in the early part of the second round, he would be an ideal pick. Their offense is in desperate need of play-makers, and while they recently added Stefon Diggs, Golden could be a key addition.

#5 - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina Tar Heels

Ashton Jeanty is the consensus top running back in the 2025 NFL Draft and is expected to be picked in the first round. The Patriots have much bigger needs in this draft, so it wouldn't make sense to take him fourth overall, but it would still benefit their offense to upgrade the position.

Omarion Hampton will potentially be available for them at some point on Day 2 and is considered by most to be the second-best running back in this class.

