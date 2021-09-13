NFL games today: 5 Players that surprised the most on Sunday - September 12th, 2021

NFL Sundays are back! Fans were treated to some incredible games and performances on the first Sunday of the new NFL season.

While the usual suspects like Patrick Mahomes and DeAndre Hopkins performed just about as well as they were expected to, there were a few players who exceeded fans' expectations and delivered masterful performances on Sunday.

Players that surprised the most on Sunday

#1 - Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints

Maybe, just maybe, this was the most exciting game before the first snap. Everyone wanted to see how the New Orleans Saints would play after Drew Brees' retirement, but no one could have anticipated what happened in Louisiana for a couple of reasons.

First, who could have imagined Aaron Rodgers playing so badly? Second, who could have imagined Jameis Winston playing so well? The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback threw for five touchdowns while tallying less than 150 passing yards.

It will be tough for any quarterback to surpass the craziness that was Winston's performance. A performance for the ages.

#2 - Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans

Everyone is aware that Brandin Cooks is a player capable of producing incredible performances. The wide receiver can put up big numbers on any given Sunday.

But doing so for a team that has had such a turbulent offseason, with Tyrod Taylor under center and with a team that possibly has the worst roster in the NFL, is extremely surprising.

Cooks racked up 132 receiving yards in just five catches as the Texans humbled the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-21. The wide receiver is probably the best player on the Texans' roster outside of Deshaun Watson and he did not disappoint in his team's season-opener.

#3 - Eli Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Who? Exactly!

The sixth-round pick out of Louisiana is a player that no one knew, no one expected anything from. But Eli Mitchell ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on his NFL debut in a historic performance.

Eli Mitchell (23 years, 133 days) is the 2nd #FTTB player since 1950 to rush for 100+ yards in his NFL debut. Mitchell rushed for 104 yards and had a TD today. The other: Ricky Watters (23-152) on Sept. 6, 1992 at Giants (100 rush yds, no TD). #SFvsDET — Darin Stephens (@SharksStats) September 12, 2021

Mitchell's incredible performance helped the San Franciso 49ers beat the Detroit Lions 41-33.

#4 - Chandler Jones, LB, Arizona Cardinals

Chandler Jones had five sacks on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Yes, that's right, five.

He tied the Cardinals' record, set last season by Hasson Reddick against the New York Giants, two shy of tying the record of seven set by former Kansas City Chiefs Derrick Thomas.

Jones' performance on Sunday was so good that even LeBron James gave him a shoutout on Twitter.

I’ll say it again. CHANDLER JONES is going for DPOY!!!! My GOODNESS — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2021

#5 David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

On Sunday, David Njoku caught just three passes against the Kansas City Chiefs, but managed to rack up 76 receiving yards in the Browns' loss at Arrowhead Stadium.

Njoku hauled in big catches when the Browns needed them and was a big factor as a blocker as well. It was an excellent performance from the young tight end.

