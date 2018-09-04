Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Players Who Will Have Big Week 1 Performances

Brad Sinclair-Jones | Cover Four Football Takes
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
135   //    04 Sep 2018, 02:35 IST

With kick off just a couple of days away, fantasy owners are making their final decisions regarding their starting rosters for week 1. Here I take a look at a few players who I expect to have big outings over the first weekend of the season. (Note: I have excluded the so called ‘elite players’ such as Antonio Brown and Todd Gurley etc. We all know they are going to be great.)

AJ Green


Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers

Now, you could argue that AJ Green is still elite. Ability wise he certainly is, but he finished last season as the WR 10, just outside of the upper echelon of players. I am sure he will score more highly this season, getting his season off with a bang, against a lackluster Colts defense. The addition of John Ross opposite Green gives defenses more to think about. Green is still a superb athlete and has recorded 1000 yards receiving in 6 of 7 seasons with the Bengals. The Colts secondary is certainly a big weakness, so I’m sure Green and Dalton will take full advantage.

Jordan Wilkins


Indianapolis Colts v Seattle Seahawks
Indianapolis Colts v Seattle Seahawks

If Marlon Mack isn’t good to go, then it is rumored that Jordan Wilkins will be the man to lead the Colts backfield. Wilkins, who was drafted in the 5th round of this year’s draft, has a three down skillset that could earn him some serious playing time this season. Marlon Mack has struggled with injuries as well as not taking his chances last season. Christine Michael won’t get too many Colts and fantasy fans excited if he earns regular playing time, and Nyheim Hines had a horrible preseason, with multiple fumbles ruining his chance of a featured role. That leaves the door wide open for Wilkins, who will get to face the Bengals without hard hitting LB, Vontaze Burfict.

