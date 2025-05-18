5 players who will look to bounce back from injuries in 2025 NFL season ft. Aidan Hutchinson

Injuries are a part of professional sports, and the NFL sees its fair share, given the nature of the game. Rookies and seasoned veterans regularly suffer injuries both on and off the gridiron, and last season, numerous Pro Bowl and All-Pro caliber players suffered significant injuries.

These injuries affected their teams, with a number missing the playoffs entirely. So, with the 2025 season around the corner, let's look at a handful of NFL players aiming to bounce back from injuries from the 2024 campaign.

5 NFL players who will look to bounce back from injuries in 2025

#5. J. J. McCarthy, Quarterback - Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings selected J. J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. McCarthy was fresh off leading the Michigan Wolverines to a college football national championship. However, the then-rookie quarterback suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason and subsequently missed the entirety of the 2024 season.

Sam Darnold started in his place and led the Vikings to the playoffs. However, with Darnold now on the Seattle Seahawks, McCarthy will look to lead the franchise to another postseason appearance and maybe even their first Super Bowl win.

#4. Rashee Rice, Wide Receiver - Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice played a major role in the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII win and was primed to have a bigger role on offense in his second season as a pro. However, Rice's sophomore season was cut short by a torn LCL suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers. With the Chiefs letting DeAndre Hopkins go in free agency, expect Rice to feature heavily in Andy Reid's offense.

#3. Brandon Aiyuk, Wide Receiver - San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension ahead of the 2024 regular season and is expected to play a major role in his team's Super Bowl push. However, the All-Pro pass catcher tore his MCL and ACL in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rice missed the rest of the season as the 49ers failed to reach the playoffs. Kyle Shanahan's side could use his route-running prowess in the 2025 campaign and with Brock Purdy's new deal in the spotlight, Aiyuk will play a huge role in the Niners' passing game.

#2. Christian McCaffrey, Running Back - San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers were so ravaged by injuries in 2024 that they earned back-to-back entries on this list. They sorely missed Christian McCaffrey's production in a disappointing 2024 campaign.

McCaffrey missed 13 games in 2024 because of Achilles tendinitis. The 49ers sorely missed his rushing and pass-catching last season. Their fans will hope that Run CMC's injury woes are left behind in 2024.

#1. Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive End - Detroit Lions

Some believe that Aidan Hutchinson's absence was a major factor in the Lions' missing out on a Super Bowl ring. It's hard to argue that with his production in the first five games of the 2024 season.

Hutchinson amassed 7.5 sacks in five games before he suffered a season-ending leg injury. He's well on track to return for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL campaign, and he'll once again be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks and offensive linemen.

