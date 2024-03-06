5 potential trade packages that could completely change NFL offseason feat. L’Jarius Sneed to Dolphins 

Free agency begins next week, and there are less than 50 days until the 2024 NFL Draft. All the teams around the league are working behind the scenes to identify the players that they should pursue in the draft, free agency, or via trades.

Some big names could get traded this offseason, and that could have a big impact on how the next season will play out. Here are five possible trades that could happen this offseason, which could have a big impact on how the rest of the offseason plays out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 best players that could get traded this offseason

#1. Brian Burns to the Los Angeles Rams

Brian Burns: Green Bay Packers vs Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have massively fumbled Brian Burns' situation with the franchise. A few years ago the team declined a trade offer from the Los Angeles Rams which included two first-round picks, and now they have failed to use the franchise tag on Burns.

There is a high possibility that he will get traded this offseason as there is a risk that the Panthers could lose him for free. The Rams have $40.8 million in cap space and have the draft assets to pull off a trade for Burns.

They have 11 picks in the upcoming draft, and a potential trade for Burns could result in them giving up a future second-round pick coupled with a fifth-round pick from this year's draft. Although it is not a fair value for a player of Brian Burns' caliber, the Panthers can lose him for free after this season.

#2. L'Jarius Sneed to the Miami Dolphins

L'Jarius Sneed: Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

L'Jarius Sneed was a huge part of the Kansas City Chiefs back-to-back Super Bowl-winning seasons. However, given how well Sneed played last season, the Chiefs cannot afford him along with Chris Jones.

The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Sneed, and the star cornerback is expected to be traded this offseason. The Miami Dolphins were one of the teams that expressed interest in Sneed, and given that they recently parted ways with Xavien Howard, the Dolphins can be aggressive in their pursuit of him.

Although the Dolphins are still $18.8 million over the cap, they could make some moves to free up the space for Sneed. Defense is the area that they need to improve, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Chiefs accept a package around a second-round pick coupled with a fifth or sixth-round pick for their elite cornerback.

#3. Tee Higgins to the Carolina Panthers

Tee Higgins: Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, as speculation about the wide receiver's potential departure from the Bengals continues.

Higgins is probably the best WR2 in the NFL and has the potential to be a WR1 of a team. As a result, the Bengals might need to part ways with him to keep Ja'Marr Chase on the roster.

The upcoming draft class is full of talented wide receivers, but despite that, the Panthers might aggressively pursue Higgins. The Bengals' widout has proved that he is a great player, and the Panthers could be persuaded by their owner to get a player like Higgins to help Bryce Young.

The Bengals are likely to get a good return for Higgins. There is a possibility that they might get the #33rd overall pick in exchange for the Clemson product from the Panthers.

#4. Kyle Dugger to the Philadelphia Eagles

Kyle Dugger: New England Patriots vs New York Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles desperately need to improve their secondary. While the team is likely to pursue Quandre Diggs and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, a move for Kyle Dugger also makes sense for the franchise.

Dugger, who is about to turn 28, was franchise-tagged by the New England Patriots. The Eagles could get him in exchange for a third-round pick or even less and he will be a good addition to their team. This past season Dugger had 71 solo tackles, 38 assisted tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games.

With Vic Fangio now the defensive coordinator, the Eagles will likely target tough-minded players like Dugger.

#5. Justin Fields to the Las Vegas Raiders

Justin Fields: Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears

Justin Fields is one of the biggest names in the trade market. Although interest from the Falcons and Steelers has cooled, the Bears quarterback remains a valuable asset on the market.

The Raiders have the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft, and it's unlikely that they'll be able to trade up to select a quarterback. As a result, acquiring Fields makes sense for the franchise, and Antonio Pierce would love a player like the Bears quarterback.

The Raiders already have excellent offensive players who can bring out the best in Fields,. Given how well they performed at the end of last season, they could be a sneaky good team with a good quarterback.

Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, and Michael Meyers are all great players who might prefer Fields to Aidan O'Connell as their quarterback. The Bears are likely to trade Fields for a second-round pick, which the Raiders can afford to give up.