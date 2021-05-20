NFL: 5 bold predictions for the New England Patriots' 2021 season

Last year, the New England Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, ending the season with a 7-9 record.

In an attempt to ensure they are in with a shot at reclaiming the AFC East, the Patriots spent heavily in free agency, drafting not only for the present, but also the future.

Whether their offseason moves will help them return to the top remains to be seen. On that note, here's a look at five bold predictions for the Patriots when they take the field in 2021:

#1 Hunter Henry will lead the team in receiving yards and catches

New England Patriots signed versatile tight end Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37,500,000 contract this offseason. Henry, who spent the last five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, could prove to be the best offensive weapon the Patriots have had since the departure of Rob Gronkowski.

If Nelson Agholor doesn't have a solid campaign, the Patriots will have to lean heavily on Henry, putting him in contention to lead the team in receiving yards and catches.

Hunter Henry was surprised Patriots wanted him after signing Jonnu Smith. https://t.co/ZRy2UGxFWQ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 22, 2021

#2 Sony Michel will rush for 1,000+ yards

Sony Michel

Sony Michel needs a breakout season to prove he can be a dominant back in the league. To do that, he needs to rush for at least 1,000 yards. In each of his first two seasons, Michel rushed for over 900 yards, but he has yet to break the 1,000-yard mark.

Michel's 2020 campaign was wrecked by injuries and COVID-19, and this season will be important for the 26-year-old, given the Patriots declined to trigger the fifth-year of his rookie deal.

#3 Cam Newton will be benched and Mac Jones will start

The Patriots are expected to begin the season with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback, with Mac Jones, who was drafted in the first round, second on the projected depth chart.

Jones garnered plenty of eyeballs during the Patriots’ rookie minicamp and with coach Bill Belichick unafraid to take risks, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see the former Alabama quarterback take over from Newton at some point during the season.

#4 The Patriots defeat the Bills at least once

The Patriots face the Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park in Week 13 and at Gillette Stadium two weeks later. Given the schedule, the Patriots might need a win to stay alive in the AFC East.

The Bills swept the Patriots last season, including a 38-9 victory in New England, but I expect them to come up short at Gillette Stadium this time around.

Here's the New England Patriots schedule for the 2021 NFL season https://t.co/ABYmpQL953 pic.twitter.com/3yC6xPt17v — For The Win (@ForTheWin) May 13, 2021

#5 The Patriots miss the playoffs again

The Patriots finished third in the AFC East last season, behind the Bills, who won the division with an impressive 13-3 record, and the second-placed Miami Dolphins.

The Bills, who appear to have strengthened ahead of the new season, are once again the favourites to clinch the division, while the Dolphins could also make the cut, given the strength of schedule.

The Patriots' spending spree in free agency should put them in contention, but even a winning record might not be enough to make the playoffs this time around.