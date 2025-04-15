Golf superstar Rory McIlroy finally achieved his goal of winning the Masters on Sunday. After turning professional in 2007, McIlroy became just the sixth men's player to complete a modern career Grand Slam by winning the Masters, the U.S. Open, the Open and the PGA.

After years of hard work and persistence, McIlroy finally achieved a career goal by winning his first Masters, and in the NFL, there are plenty of superstars looking to achieve their career goal by winning their first Super Bowl crown.

Whilst the likes of Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes achieved this feat regularly, many of the league's best quarterbacks are still waiting on their first Super Bowl ring, and will be looking to end the drought in 2025.

5 QBs who can create Rory McIlroy-esque moment in 2025 NFL season

#5 - Justin Herbert

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers has been solid throughout his NFL career, having thrown 20+ touchdowns every year of his career, but 2025 feels like his best chance to win.

In their second year with coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers are also likely to add more weapons for Herbert in the upcoming NFL draft to work alongside running back Najee Harris and wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

Put the pieces together, and they can mount a serious charge against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

#4 - Jared Goff

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff will be looking to finally carry his new team to a Super Bowl in 2025.

The Lions have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the previous two seasons, posting a 12-5 record in 2023 and a 15-2 record in 2024. However, both of these excellent campaigns have been undone by playoff defeats before making a Super Bowl appearance.

Goff will be looking to lead Detroit to the big game for the first time in franchise history, but it would be his second appearance after a loss with the Rams to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

#3 - Joe Burrow

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

Another QB looking to make it back to a Super Bowl to emerge victorious this time is Cincinnati Bengals superstar Joe Burrow. Burrow led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI, losing to the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow led the league in completions, passing yards and touchdowns in 2024, as well as making his second Pro Bowl appearance. With a better Bengals' defense, they'd have likely made the postseason rather than falling to a 9-8 record.

If Burrow can replicate his 2024 season and he gets some help on the other side of the ball, Cincinnati might be well placed to finally win the franchise's first Super Bowl.

#2 - Josh Allen

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Like Burrow, Josh Allen will be hoping to lead his team to their first Super Bowl victory in 2025. The reigning NFL MVP has been one of the standout players in the league over the past few years, making three Pro Bowls.

Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to at least 10 wins in every season in which he's been the team's starting quarterback, and has made it to two AFC championship games in five seasons.

However, to make it to the Super Bowl, Allen and the Bills will have to overcome their Chiefs hoodoo, as Patrick Mahomes has eliminated Buffalo from the playoffs on four separate occasions.

Expand Tweet

#1 - Lamar Jackson

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will be hoping 2025 can be his Rory McIlroy-esque moment. A two-time NFL MVP, Jackson is yet to make it to a Super Bowl despite being the most dynamic player in the league since he was drafted in 2018.

Jackson has been named First-team All-Pro on three occasions and has been voted to the Pro Bowl four times, and had a career year in 2024 with 41 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

However, for all of Jackson's success, the Ravens have only made one AFC championship throughout his career to this point, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

