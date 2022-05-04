5 QBs that could be first-round draft picks in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL quarterback draft class was weak, and only one quarterback was selected in the first round. Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback to go in the first round when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected him at No. 20 overall.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay spoke about next year's quarterback draft class and said:

“Bryce Young starts for me [from] Alabama and CJ Stroud from Ohio State... They could be one to win. Willie Anderson, Young's teammate at Alabama[...] He could be the first overall pick if it's a team that doesn't need a quarterback, picking number one[...] Jacksonville winds up back there[...] Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, I'm interested to see do they take that next step next season? All things point toward that being the case[...] Tyler Van Dyke is another name to mention[...] Every year there's a guy or two."

As McShay pointed out, next year's quarterback draft class is expected to be a lot deeper, and there will be more quarterbacks taken in the first round of the NFL draft next year.

Five QBs that teams will pick in Round 1 of the NFL Draft next year

#1 - Bryce Young, Alabama

Young started in his first season for the Crimson Tide last year as a sophomore and had a historic season. He threw for 4,872 yards (with 67 percent accuracy), tossed for 47 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, and added three rushing touchdowns. He also set Alabama's single-season marks for passing yards and touchdowns.

#2 - CJ Stroud, Ohio State

CJ Stroud passed for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns, and six interceptions last season. He is currently the second-highest favorite to go No. 1 overall in next year's draft. Many view Stroud and Young as the two best quarterbacks in next year's draft class. Next season will be Stroud's third season at Ohio State.

#3 - Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Rattler started his collegiate career in Oklahoma before transferring to South Carolina. Last season, he completed 70.1 percent of his passes with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while averaging 8.9 yards per attempt. Rattler is 15-2 as a starter in his collegiate career.

#4 - Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

Tyler Van Dyke has a small sample size as he filled in for injured quarterback D'Eriq King. In nine games played in 2021, Van Dyke had 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns to only six interceptions. This year, he'll have the opportunity to showcase more of his talent, heading into the season as a starter.

#5 - Will Levis, Kentucky

Last season, Levis started all 13 games for Kentucky while completing 233 of 353 passes for 2,827 yards and 24 touchdown passes. Levis added 376 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on 107 carries. He led the team to its second 10-win season since 2018.

