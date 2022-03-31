5 quarterbacks better than Joe Burrow 

Former #1 overall pick, Joe Burrow, made a huge leap forward in his second season of the NFL. Burrow took the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years.

This was just his first full season as a starter and Burrow didn't disappoint. Last season, Burrow played 16 games in which he threw for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns, 14 interceptions, and completed 70.4 percent of his passes.

However, a narrative has emerged that Joe Burrow is a top-five quarterback in the NFL. A lot of people think that this narrative is false, and to make that point, we will be listing 5 quarterbacks who can be easily considered better than Burrow.

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

#1 - Patrick Mahomes

The first few quarterbacks listed will be relatively obvious. Starting with Patrick Mahomes, we have perhaps the best quarterback in the NFL right now.

Mahomes has played in the NFL for five seasons and people are already talking about Hall of Fame status. In comparison to Joe Burrow, there isn't even a question as to who the better quarterback is.

From impressive no-look shovel passes to Travis Kelce, to 75 yard bombs down the field to Tyreek Hill, Mahomes brings it all. In just four post-seasons, Mahomes has appeard in two Super Bowls as well as in the AFC Championship game every post-season.

2021-22 Stats:

17 Games Played; 4,839 Yards; 37 Touchdowns; 13 Interceptions; 62.2 QBR

Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers

#2 - Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packer and reigning MVP, Aaron Rodgers, is also up there in talks for the best quarterback. Rodgers, much like Mahomes, is miles ahead of Joe Burrow. At 38 years old, Rodgers is still playing some of the best football of his career.

Unfortunately for Packers fans, this regular-season success hasn't carried into the post-season. In terms of criticism, this is where Aaron Rodgers gets hit the hardest. That being said, there still isn't an argument to put Burrow anywhere near Aaron Rodgers.

2021-22 Stats:

16 Games Played; 4,115 Yards; 37 Touchdowns; Four Interceptions; 69.1 QBR

Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#3 - Tom Brady

Tom Brady announced retirement early on in the off-season and was ready to get his post-playing life started. That was until it wasn't. Brady shortly realized that his place was on the field, not sitting at home while his former team was playing.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Brady went out as one of the best in the league, and with him coming back next year, he will remain among the best.

Brady is yet again in a totally different tier than Joe Burrow is, even at 44 years old. As much hate as Brady gets, he is, arguably, the best NFL player of all time. In his 22nd season in the NFL, Brady had, statistically, one of the best seasons of his career.

2021-22 Stats:

17 Games Played; 5,316 Yards; 43 Touchdowns; 12 Interceptions; 68.1 QBR

Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

#4 - Josh Allen

In the playoffs last season, Josh Allen gave us one of the best games we have ever seen. The Chiefs' may have come out on top, but Josh Allen won the laurels for individual performance and deserved to win that game. We weren't able to see a head-to-head matchup between Allen and Joe Burrow because of this.

This, however, wouldn't change the fact that Allen is currently a much better quarterback than Joe Burrow is. Allen is the fourth and final quarterback in that top tier that Burrow isn't anywhere close to. He does have the potential to get there, but as of right now, he is at least one tier below.

2021-22 Stats:

17 Games Played; 4,407 Yards; 36 Touchdowns; 15 Interceptions; 60.7 QBR

Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

#5 - Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is, by far, the closest to Joe Burrow on this list, in terms of skill level. Drafted in the same draft, the two quarterbacks get compared a lot.

Alex 👋 @dbs408 Burrow vs Herbert for the next 15 years is gonna be special Burrow vs Herbert for the next 15 years is gonna be special

To many people, Herbert is clearly the better quarterback. Regardless of the lack of post-season appearances for Herbert, his arm is incredible.

Watching some of the throws that he has been able to make so early on in his career will truly dazzle you. There are very few people that have that natural arm talent.

In regards to what help Herbert might have around him, Burrow has arguably been just as fortunate in that aspect. This coming season, we should really get to determine who will have the better career. But as of right now, Herbert takes the cake.

2021-22 Stats:

17 Games Played, 5,014 Yards, 38 Touchdowns, 15 Interceptions, 65.6 QBR

