5 under the radar QBs who could put up monster numbers in 2023 NFL season feat. Kenny Pickett 

While there are established quarterbacks who will dominate the league this season, some play-callers like Kenny Pickett might surprise NFL fans with their performances in 2023.

One season of pro football action will help the former University of Pittsburgh standout bring the Pittsburgh Steelers back into contention.

However, he isn’t the only quarterback that may have a breakout season but with little fanfare. Aside from Pickett, four more play-callers can put on a show and propel their team to heightened success.

It won’t be long before fans plead for their case for a higher ranking among these starting quarterbacks:

#1. Justin Fields

There’s no doubt about Justin Fields' mobility, especially after racking up 1,143 rushing yards last season. But there is massive room for improvement with his passing skills. His completion percentage increased from 58.9% in his rookie season to 60.4% in his sophomore year.

But with DJ Moore on the fold, the Bears have a legitimate deep threat that Fields can target. Building their chemistry should elevate their numbers. It also lessens Fields’ need to depend on his feet to keep the chains moving.

#2. Sam Howell

After parting ways with Carson Wentz, the Washington Commanders gave Sam Howell the keys to the team. Since then, he has been impressive, especially during the preseason. He had nine completions for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.

Kenny Pickett’s draft batchmate was just getting started as he performed better against the Baltimore Ravens. Howell completed 19 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns to help Washington snap Baltimore’s 24-game preseason win streak.

Having targets like Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, and Terry McLaurin could prop up his game. Defeating elite NFC East defenses will make it easier for him to dominate other teams.

#3. Russell Wilson

The All-Pro quarterback had career lows in completion percentage, passer rating, and touchdowns with the Denver Broncos last season. Worst yet, Russell Wilson won only four games out of 15 starts. But having a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Sean Payton may help Wilson turn things around.

This time around, he has the weapons to make the offense work with Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton being his top options in the passing game. Meanwhile, Javonte Williams and Samaji Perine comprise a solid backfield. Payton’s offensive ingenuity should help Wilson garner better numbers than last year.

#4. Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence registered some impressive stats during his second year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and a 66.3% completion percentage. But the best is likely yet to come for Trevor Lawrence, especially after his first taste of NFL playoff action.

Lawrence’s numbers will go up with a quality receiver like Calvin Ridley fielding his passes. He might have a 5,000-yard season in 2023, given a receiving corps of Ridley, Christian Kirk, Jamal Agnew, Zay Jones, and tight end Evan Engram.

#5. Kenny Pickett

The tools are there for Kenny Pickett to succeed in the NFL. He led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 7-5 record in 12 starts last season, even if he hasn’t had a game with more than one touchdown pass.

But the lessons learned from the 2022 season will help him become more adept with the nuances and wisdom needed in playing the position.

Kenny Pickett also has great players around him. Aside from running back Najee Harris, they added Allen Robinson II to a receiving corps featuring Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is a reliable option during short-yardage or third-down plays. If he does a fantastic job activating everyone, Kenny Pickett might have a significant jump from his 2022 production this season.

