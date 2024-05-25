5 RBs to fade in 2024 Fantasy Football ft. Raheem Mostert

Fantasy football running backs have always been featured as key players for any roster during each season. Having one of the top players in this position has always been a popular draft strategy for many managers. The best running backs have an unmatched ability to carry a fantasy roster, which is why they are often the most targeted players in the earlier rounds.

It's important to remember that using a premium pick on a running back can be detrimental to any team's success if they don't return huge numbers on the draft investment. Keeping this in mind, here are five running backs that are better off faded early on in 2024 fantasy football drafts.

2024 fantasy football RB fade candidates

#1 - James Conner

James Conner has been the workhorse and featured back during his time with the Arizona Cardinals. This has helped him rank among the top 20 running backs in PPR leagues in every season that he has been with the team. While his consistency is attractive, his role could decrease this season after the Cardinals selected Trey Benson as one of the top running backs in the 2024 NFL draft.

#2 - Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler saw his fantasy football output regress last year with the Los Angeles Chargers. Following two consecutive seasons among the top five overall players in fantasy points per game, he finished outside of the top 30 last year. He could realistically go even further backward in 2024 in a much weaker offense with the Washington Commanders and Brian Robinson Jr. expected to get the goalline work.

#3 - Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert broke out in a big way in fantasy football last season, finishing as the RB2 behind only Christian McCaffrey. The issue with his outlook this year is that he will need to share the backfield with emerging star De'Von Achane. It's hard to trust Mostert has a repeat performance with the Miami Dolphins this year, and he could potentially even lose the leading role to Achane.

#4 - Tony Pollard

Tony Pollard struggled to deliver on his first opportunity as a featured back last season with the Dallas Cowboys. While he exceeded 1,000 yards, he failed to meet his massive expectations. This resulted in his departure to the Tennessee Titans, which could hurt his fantasy value. He goes from one of the highest-scoring offenses to one of the lowest-scoring and will need to compete with Tyjae Spears for backfield touches.

#5 - Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams was once one of the most highly-anticipated fantasy football running backs entering his rookie season with the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, he has struggled to stay healthy, which has hurt his overall production, despite his incredible upside. His injuries make him risky, but maybe even more so in a crowded backfield. Samaje Perine and Jaleel McLaughlin earned consistent touches last year, and the team recently added Audric Estime to the mix.