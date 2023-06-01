Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been the most successful team in the NFL in recent times, reaching five of the last five AFC Championship games and making it to three Super Bowls.

"Patrick Mahomes is 3rd best right now. It is Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Patrick Mahomes — that's it. I have him ahead of Peyton Manning. Mahomes is the show. It is about Mahomes and Andy Reid." — @Chris_Broussard

Mahomes has led his team to two victories in the big game but is still a long way off surpassing Tom Brady's legacy. Brady retired in 2023, having clocked up seven Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Some would argue Mahomes is more talented than Brady, who is considered the greatest of all time, but here are five reasons he'll fall short of Brady's illustrious career.

#1 - Brady never had Mahomes' weapons

Mahomes and Kelce at Super Bowl LVII

Patrick Mahomes was blessed with elite receivers when he became a starter for the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce represent some of the best pass-catchers in football. Yes, Mahomes won a Super Bowl without Hill, but could he do it with some of the receivers Brady had over the years?

Outside of Randy Moss and Rob Gronkowski, both of whom had injury issues and lack of time on the field with Brady, the former Buccaneers quarterback elevated some pretty average wideouts during his career.

#2 - Brady's longevity may never be matched

Tom Brady at Super Bowl LV

While some argue Mahomes is more talented than Brady, the Chiefs quarterback can only dream of matching Brady in terms of longevity. Brady played for 23 seasons for the Patriots and the Buccaneers, passing for more than 40 touchdowns multiple times after turning 40 years old.

Mahomes is a long way off 40, but will he do well to maintain his current levels when he eventually reaches that age?

#3 - Brady's clutch gene

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

Yes, Mahomes has come from behind to win both of his Super Bowl rings, but Brady is still 'King Clutch' in the NFL.

Brady came back from 28-3 down during the Patriots' Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons—a comeback the likes of which we may never see again.

Also, when Mahomes and Brady faced off in Super Bowl LV, Brady got the better of Mahomes once again, as the Buccaneers toppled the Chiefs 31-9.

#4 - The AFC

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The AFC has never been tougher, which makes it more difficult for Mahomes and the Chiefs to create a Brady-esque dynasty.

Teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be standing in the way of Kansas City every season, alongside up-and-coming franchises like the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The quarterback talent pool has never been better in this conference either, with Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and Aaron Rodgers all to contend with to make it to another Super Bowl.

#5 - Records

Tom Brady with his Super Bowl rings

One reason that many fans believe Mahomes will fall short of Brady's legacy is simply the number of records Brady has to his name.

Brady has the record for most touchdown passes, passing yards, and wins. He also holds the record for most Super Bowl victories with seven.

So far, Mahomes has 64 career wins, putting him 187 behind Brady.

