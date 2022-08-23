5 reasons Patrick Mahomes will never surpass Tom Brady's legacy as an NFL quarterback

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but many fans across the league are already comparing him to Tom Brady.

Brady is arguably the greatest player in league history, having won a record seven Super Bowl titles across his storied career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes has all the talent in the world, and some would argue he's got more talent than Brady, but here are five reasons Patrick Mahomes will never pass Brady's NFL legacy.

#1 – Brady never had Mahomes' weapons

Although Patrick Mahomes has only been a starter in the NFL since 2018, you can argue he's had a better wide receiver than Tom Brady has had in his 22-year career.

Tyreek Hill has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for several years now and was always the go-to target for Mahomes during his time in Kansas City. Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 offseason, and it will be interesting to see how Mahomes performs without his favorite target in 2022.

You could argue that Brady had the best tight-end of his generation in Rob Gronkowski, but the same could be said for Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Brady never had top-tier wide receivers outside of Randy Moss during his success in New England, which is a luxury Mahomes has always had.

#2 – Brady's longevity may never be matched

While some NFL fans may argue Mahomes is better than Brady, no one can deny that the latter's longevity is so rare it's unlikely to be matched. Brady has been in the league for 22 years and shows no signs of slowing down despite being 44 years old. Brady has thrown 40+ touchdowns in the last two seasons, including a league-leading 43 in 2021.

Mahomes topped this with his 50-touchdown-haul in 2018, but he could only dream of maintaining his current levels into his 40s.

#3 – Brady's clutch gene

Tom Brady is, of course, the most clutch quarterback in league history, having led his teams to seven Super Bowl victories across his NFL tenure. Arguably his most clutch game came when he led the New England Patriots back from 28-3 down to the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI. Brady displayed his clutch gene, never panicking in the face of adversity to lead his team to victory.

We all know how it ended. 5 years ago today, Tom Brady and the @Patriots were down 28-3 with 2:15 left in the 3rd quarter.We all know how it ended. 5 years ago today, Tom Brady and the @Patriots were down 28-3 with 2:15 left in the 3rd quarter.We all know how it ended. 🐐 https://t.co/VDRQ7XPEr5

Mahomes didn't match this "clutchness" when he faced Brady in Super Bowl LV as his offensive line crumbled, and Mahomes couldn't even pass for a single touchdown as the Chiefs fell 31-9 to the Buccaneers.

#4 – Mahomes' contract

Undoubtedly, Patrick Mahomes is worth every penny of his 10-year $500 million contract he signed with the Chiefs in 2020. However, as the years progress, it'll affect the Chiefs' pulling power to stars across the league due to the salary cap. Many players will expect more money than Kansas City can afford, hindering their chances of winning.

However, Brady took less money throughout his career so Bill Belichick and Bruce Arians could build championship-caliber rosters. Brady's sacrifice allowed his team to bring in stars to his team throughout his NFL career. This is something that looks difficult for Mahomes to replicate.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year -- 10-year! -- contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN. Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year -- 10-year! -- contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN.

#5 – Brady's records

Tom Brady is by far the most decorated NFL player of all time, and the sheer number of records he holds seems unlikely to ever be replicated. Brady has the record for most touchdown passes, passing yards, and wins.

Any Hall of Famer would be lucky to hold any of these records, let alone all three. Mahomes has won 50 career games so far, putting him 193 behind Brady. The Chiefs quarterback is also 473 touchdown passes behind Brady.

