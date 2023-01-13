5 reasons why Tom Brady has a better legacy than Bill Belichick

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick shared an incredible partnership during their 20 years with the New England Patriots. The quarterback and head coach were the pillars of the Patriots' dynasty, often described as the greatest team to have graced the NFL.

Brady and Belichick contributed to all six of New England's Super Bowl title triumphs. However, Bradey left the Patriots in 2020, parting ways with the iconic coach to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here, we analyze why Brady's legacy in the league is more iconic in comparison to that of Belichick.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

#1, Tom Brady has more Super Bowl rings than Belichick

Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowl rings, one more than Belichick. The quarterback won six during his time with New England's coach.

Brady added a seventh ring to his collection in 2021, when he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to glory. However, Belichick hasn't won a Super Bowl since Brady left the Patriots.

Incredibly, Brady has more Super Bowl titles than each of the 32 NFL teams.

#2, Brady has won the Super Bowl without Belichick

Brady and Belichick were a force to be reckoned with during their time in New England. However, Belichick hasn't won a Super Bowl with a quarterback other than Brady.

Meanwhile, Brady has managed to win the Super Bowl without Belichick's guidance. His triumph with the Buccaneers came under Bruce Arians.

#3, Brady's Buccaneers are still making the playoffs regularly

Despite not having the best of seasons in 2022, Tom Brady's Buccaneers still made it to the playoffs. Tampa Bay won the NFC South, albeit with an 8-9 record.

However, Belichick's Patriots were unable to make it to the postseason. New England finished third in the AFC East with an 8-9 record.

#4, Brady is more adaptable than Belichick

Although Belichick may have set up the tactics and organized the team in a certain manner, it was Brady who executed on the field. The coaching methods that Belichick has tried with other quarterbacks haven't worked wonders for him so far.

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians

Meanwhile, Brady has adapted to a different style and enjoyed success as well. The quarterback has acclimatized well in Tampa Bay and appears to be happy playing his football with the Buccaneers.

#5, Fans glorify players more than coaches

Many years down the line, NFL fans will recall players before the backroom staff and coaches. Brady has managed global outreach with his talents and abilities, and his legacy will always be talked about.

However, not many fans revel in the head coaches who led their teams to success. With Brady and Belichick, there is clearly one winner, and it's the man who steps onto the field to get into the thick of the action every game.

