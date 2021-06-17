5 remaining NFL free agents the Green Bay Packers should consider

The Green Bay Packers have made it to back-to-back NFC championship games but failed to progress to the Super Bowl both times. As mini camps get underway and training camps approach, the Packers have a settled championship-caliber squad in 2021.

The $35 million question, of course, is the status of their starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Will the reigning MVP return to Lambeau Field before the 2021 season begins in September?

Aside from the Rodgers situation, the Green Bay Packers have a few other question marks across the team. Some quality free agents are still available, but Green Bay are notorious for not signing high-profile free agents.

The Packers are also right up against the salary cap. Nevertheless, let's take a look at the players who could be brought in to improve the Green Bay roster this preseason. From offensive linemen to veteran wide receivers, here are five free agents the Green Bay Packers should consider signing:

#1 Mitchell Schwartz, RT

The Green Bay Packers have had some upheavals in their offensive line this off-season. They let Rick Wagner go, and starting center Corey Linsley left in free agency. Starting left tackle David Bakhtiari enters 2021, still recovering from an ACL tear.

Former Kansas City Chiefs' starting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz could be worth bringing in for a try-out. Schwartz was injured last season and may not be ready to go in Week One. But he would add some much-needed experience and depth to the Green Bay Packers' offensive line group.

Sled pushes are back! 💪🛷💨 Low weight and walking tempo for now but such a great workout tool. I’m even trying to find a slice of land at the new house to put in turf for a sled it’s that good pic.twitter.com/ncvhhR4mpq — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) May 18, 2021

The veteran has started 132 NFL games in nine seasons.

#2 Justin Houston, Edge

The Green Bay Packers' pass rush could need some help. While Za’Darius Smith has led the way in Green Bay over the past two seasons, he needs some support.

Veteran defensive end Justin Houston could be an option for the Green Bay Packers to look at, if and it's a big ‘if’, he lowers his salary. The four-time Pro Bowler would get another opportunity to win a Super Bowl if he’s prepared to take a significant pay cut.

The 32-year-old would not have to play every snap and could be used in a third-down-only role.

#3 Alshon Jeffery, WR

One way the Green Bay Packers could help ease tensions with Aaron Rodgers could be by bringing in another veteran wide receiver. Former Bears and Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery would bring size and experience to Green Bay's receiving core.

The 6' 3" Super Bowl champion has struggled in the past few years in Philadelphia, But with Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball, things could improve for the veteran.

It's unlikely the Packers would want to add another receiver after drafting Amari Rodgers, but Jeffery is a wild card option they could look into.

#4 KJ Wright, LB

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker KJ Wright would make a nice addition to the Packers' linebacker core. Unfortunately, the Packers just signed former Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, so it's unlikely they would look at Wright.

The 31-year-old veteran would further add to the depth of Green Bay's linebacker group, but his price tag is probably too high for the Packers.

KJ Wright has recorded 941 tackles, 13.5 sacks, six interceptions and 11 forced fumbles during his ten-year NFL career.

#5 Golden Tate

Another veteran wide receiver the Packers could take a look at is Golden Tate. Like any high-profile free agent, Tate would have to be prepared to take a pay cut to end up in Green Bay.

Outside of Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers' wide receiving group is rather inexperienced, so a wise head like Golden Tate could help the team. It would also show Aaron Rodgers that the team is trying to improve their offense for the quarterback.

Tate has already won one Super Bowl, so signing with Green Bay would give him a great opportunity to win another in 2022.

