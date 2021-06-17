5 NFL free agents the Kansas City Chiefs should consider snapping up

What does one get for a team that has everything? The Kansas City Chiefs have been the team to beat for the last few seasons, and that pattern is likely to continue in 2021.

The Chiefs, however, might be a case study of how there are no perfect teams in the NFL. Even this late in free agency, there are some players that could hold value for Kansas City.

The free agents the Kansas City Chiefs can turn to

#1 - Richard Sherman (Cornerback)

The Kansas City Chiefs had the 14th-ranked passing defense in the league last year, according to ESPN. Richard Sherman's addition could easily make this unit rise into the top ten. At 33 years old, he's coming off a sub-par season with only a 67.7 PFF grade, but the Chiefs aren't looking to sign a cornerback for the future.

ICYMI: Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman waiting for 'right opportunity' with contender https://t.co/mHaKq8KfP8 pic.twitter.com/4niUvq0S5g — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 13, 2021

Richard Sherman could fit in perfectly as a player with oodles of playoff experience. He would be in his own element and could help lock down a lower-tier receiver.

The year 2019 saw him earn a PFF grade of 88.9, evidence that it hasn't been too long since his last great season. If he can pull off one more season at that level, he could be the final piece.

#2 - Mitchell Schwartz (Offensive Tackle)

Of course, Mitchell Schwartz was just released by the team. However, now that he has had some time to sit on the free agency market with no big bites, the Kansas City Chiefs might be able to convince Schwartz to come back.

Upon his return, he could work as a swing tackle or a mentor for a future starter. In 2020, Schwartz allowed two sacks in roughly 400 snaps. He earned a grade of 74.7 per PFF.

#3 - KJ Wright (Linebacker)

KJ Wright is one of the last members of the original Legion of Boom still in the NFL. He's 32 years old but he's still got plenty of gas in the tank. In 2020, KJ Wright earned a PFF grade of 75.3.

Considering the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to trot out Anthony Hitchens again, who earned a paltry 50.5 PFF grade in 2020, KJ Wright would be an instant upgrade. Of course, KJ Wright would still need to have a replacement within the next few seasons but for 2021, he could be a great fit.

#4 - Nickell Robey-Coleman (cornerback)

If the Kansas City Chiefs lose out on Richard Sherman, they could still find a good use for Nickell Robey-Coleman. He has playoff experience with the Los Angeles Rams.

While he is coming off a rough season that handed him a 51.1 PFF grade, he was solid in 2019 with a 74.5 PFF grade. If the Kansas City Chiefs can coax the 2019 version of Robey-Coleman out of the free agent, they will have found a great piece for their cornerback room.

#5 - Tyler Eifert (Tight End)

The Kansas City Chiefs don't really need another skill position player, but his addition could come in handy as an intimidation tactic.

Having Tyler Eifert and Travis Kelce on the same team could pile some additional stress on the defensive coordinators when they try to decide who should shadow whom. Tyler Eifert has been reliable for around 400 yards per season over the last two seasons.

Put simply, Tyler Eifert's biggest value is in his name when adding it to a list of other top playmakers. His totals might be few but his reputation will help the other players.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha