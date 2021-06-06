5 Remaining NFL free agents the Seattle Seahawks should consider

The Seattle Seahawks still have some areas that need filling before the 2021-2022 season. Russell Wilson still needs protection, and the Seahawks could use another receiver. The Seahawks also need to address their defensive tackle position.

There are still a lot of talented defensive players available in free agency. The Seahawks can fill a lot of their needs with veterans on both offense and defense. Here are the five best free-agent options for the Seattle Seahawks.

Who are the five free agents that the Seattle Seahawks should sign before the 2021 season?

The Seattle Seahawks have post-draft positional needs. Here are the top five areas the Seahawks need to address:

Wide receiver Offensive tackle Defensive tackle Cornerback Edge rusher

Let's take a look at the best free-agent options for the Seattle Seahawks based on their top five positional needs.

#1 Golden Tate

The Seattle Seahawks should consider a reunion with veteran wide receiver Golden Tate. Seattle drafted Tate during the 2010 NFL draft, and Golden Tate played four seasons with the Seahawks. Golden Tate had a successful run with the Seahawks, catching 165 passes for 2,195 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Pete Carroll says Seahawks wanted to keep Golden Tate in ’14, poor communication led to WR’s departure https://t.co/kCuIcVoclX pic.twitter.com/OrAEsiX5qv — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 3, 2017

#2 Mitchell Schwartz

Mitchell Schwartz is no stranger to protecting valuable quarterbacks during his time at offensive tackle. The nine-year veteran spent the last five seasons protecting Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Schwartz has played 100% of offensive stats in seven of his nine seasons in the NFL. Russell Wilson could use Mitchell Schwartz watching his back in 2021.

#3 Geno Atkins

The Seattle Seahawks should pursue veteran defensive tackle Geno Atkins. Seattle could use his veteran leadership and his ability to produce a pass rush on the interior.

Geno Atkins is coming off a missed season due to a shoulder injury but had that shoulder surgically repaired and will be ready to go. When Geno Atkins is healthy, he's one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

Former Bengals All Pro DT Geno Atkins expected to be cleared from torn rotator cuff by July 1 (via @RapSheet)https://t.co/WYLLdHjTMh pic.twitter.com/0KD3Z4ds5X — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 4, 2021

#4 Steven Nelson

Steven Nelson is still young and has many years left in the NFL. The Seahawks need a cornerback after losing Shaquill Griffin to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Steven Nelson has spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he intercepted three passes. The Seahawks play their best football when their defense is dominant.

#5 Melvin Ingram

Melvin Ingram is the top edge rusher remaining in free agency. He has made a living from pressuring NFL quarterbacks. Ingram has registered 49 sacks in his NFL career and still plays at an elite level. Seattle wants their defense to return to the top of the NFL and will get a boost if they can land the veteran edge rusher.

