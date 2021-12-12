5 potential replacements for Jacksonville Jaguars HC Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer has continually gotten himself into hot water this season. It's bad enough that the Jacksonville Jaguars are currently 2-10 and looking at the tail-end of a terrible season, but Meyer seems to want to place the blame on everyone but himself.

It's not a good look for any head coach.

Football is a team sport, but more often than not, a good head coach usually takes the brunt of the criticism, especially when wanting to inspire the players in which they lead.

Meyer is just not NFL ready, and as such, the Jaguars will need to find a new head coach after the season. Here are five potential replacements for Urban Meyer.

Which head coach candidate would best replace Urban Meyer?

Atlanta Falcons v Kansas City Chiefs

#5 - Nathaniel Hackett

Nathaniel Hackett, the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, is a great choice to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars out of relative mediocrity. He could succeed, where Urban Meyer has failed, and that's with Trevor Lawrence.

If Trevor Lawrence is truly the quarterback for the future of the Jaguars, he is being severely underutilized. With the Aaron Rodgers' possible exodus fast approaching, Hackett could be looking for an elevated role.

The Packers' offense has been clicking all season, and Rodgers is playing fantastic football. Hackett could come in and help teach and elevate Lawrence's play to a great degree.

Hiring a capable defensive coordinator would ensure great success for Hackett as head coach.

#4 - Brian Daboll

Another great option to replace Urban Meyer is Brian Daboll, the offensive coordinator from the Buffalo Bills. Daboll has also turned Josh Allen from a mediocre quarterback into one of the most exciting quarterbacks in all of football.

Since Daboll entered as offensive coordinator in 2018, the Bills have turned into one of the most efficient offensive teams in the league.

Bradley Gelber @BradleyGelber ESPN said Brian Daboll told Josh Allen to, “Go play… let it rip.” ESPN said Brian Daboll told Josh Allen to, “Go play… let it rip.” https://t.co/pxI6YPi9dR

The Bills have also been in the playoffs since Daboll entered, and being that he has given the Bills four seasons as offensive coordinator, he could possibly seek a head coach vacancy in the off-season.

This all depends on whether he wants to move on to greater heights. Replacing Urban Meyer may not be that enticing.

Edited by LeRon Haire