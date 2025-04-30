5 rookies who could break out in 2025 Fantasy Football season ft. Tre Harris

Each fantasy football season includes a brand new class of rookie players. Analyzing their potential values can be tricky, but often times their team situations will determine their general outlook. Breakout rookies need the opportunity at playing time in order to do so, so where they landed in the draft is extremely important. Here are five them that appear in line for a big 2025 season.

Fantasy Football rookie breakout candidates

#5 - RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos moved on from Javonte Williams during the offseason, so they are in need of a new running back to emerge as their starter. They selected RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft and he could potentially earn this role. While he may not be as talented as some of the other top propspects, he landed in an ideal situation to potentially thrive.

#4 - Kaleb Johnson, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been using a combination of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren to handle their backfield workload in recent years. Harris departed during the offseason, so rookie Kaleb Johnson is expected to take over his role. This could be extremely favorable for his fantasy football outlook.

#3 - Tre Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2025 NFL Draft seeking anther wide receiver to line up across from Ladd McConkey this season. They may have found it in Tre Harris, who is one of the top positional prospects from this year's rookie class. Catching passes from justin Herbert in an offense with plenty of available targets gives Harris a ton of upside.

#2 - Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts were in desperate need of upgrading their tight ends prior to drafting Tyler Warren this year. They used a first round pick on one of the most talented offensive weapons, which was wise considering their relatively weak offense. Warren is in one of the best overall situations of any fantasy football rookie this season and comes with arguably the lowest floor of all of them.

#1 - Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns parted ways with Nick Chubb this year after the veteran has sturggled with injuries in recent seasons. Jerome Ford failed to secure the featured role, resulting in the franchise drafting the dynamic Quinshon Judkins in the second round. If he takes over Chubb's previous workload, he could be one of the biggest sleepers in fantasy football this year.

