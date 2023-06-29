The dust has settled on the 2023 NFL Draft, and all rookies are primed to make their league debuts when the NFL kicks off in September.

The draft process is often a total lottery as there's no guarantee a certain player will perform with a certain team, and more often than not, we see players fail to live up to expectations for their new franchises.

However, scouts spend months and even years researching a player they think will be a perfect fit for their organization, and here are five rookies primed to take the NFL by storm in 2023.

5 rookies who will take the NFL by storm in 2023

#5 - Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England Patriots

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez

The New England Patriots had arguably the best corner in the draft fall to them this year, as Oregon's Christian Gonzalez dropped to 17th overall.

Gonzalez is an elite athlete and will be mentored by the greatest defensive mind the NFL has ever seen in Bill Belichick. Don't be surprised if Gonzalez is a Pro Bowl-caliber cornerback early on in his career.

#4 - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff hands the ball off to RB Jahymr Gibbs

Many NFL fans and analysts were shocked when the Detroit Lions used the 12th overall selection to pick RB Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama. Many had a second-round grade on Gibbs, but don't be shocked if he's RB1 in Detroit to begin the year.

Gibbs, along with new back David Montgomery are rushing behind an elite offensive line, one that helped Jamaal Williams lead the entire league in rushing touchdowns in 2022 with 17 scores.

#3 - Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles DT Jalen Carter

Ranked by many as the unanimous first overall pick in the 2023 Draft before his legal issues, Jalen Carter fell to the Philadelphia Eagles picking ninth and will team up with many former Georgia Bulldogs teammates.

Carter is a beast in the trenches, and bolsters an already elite Eagles DL which contains Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox.

#2 - Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson

Touted by many as the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley, Texas RB Bijan Robinson was taken eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

Robinson will immediately become the starter for Atlanta in a weak NFC South, so expect him to get plenty of attempts and yards.

He will also have Tyler Allgeier and Cordarelle Patterson to sub in for him when needed, so he can be fresh throughout the season.

Rotoworld Football @rotoworld_fb Even Bijan Robinson’s friends have big expectations. Even Bijan Robinson’s friends have big expectations. https://t.co/49XLckUGMR

#1 - Jaxon-Smith Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks WRs Jaxon-Smith Njigba and Tyler Lockett

The Seattle Seahawks used their second first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft to pick Ohio State WR Jaxon-Smith Njigba.

Njigba will likely be the third wideout on the depth chart, behind both Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. This means he will often face up against second and third-string cornerbacks opposite him, something which he will relish.

The Seahawks were in a lot of high-scoring shootouts in 2022, so expect much of the same in 2023.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Two of Seattle’s best rookies going at it in practice Jaxon Smith-Njigba TOASTS Devon Witherspoon for the TD.Two of Seattle’s best rookies going at it in practice Jaxon Smith-Njigba TOASTS Devon Witherspoon for the TD.Two of Seattle’s best rookies going at it in practice 😳 https://t.co/G1qL4Dh33H

