5 scariest WRs entering 2022 NFL season ft. Davante Adams

The NFL saw perhaps the wildest free agency ever this offseason. Free-agent signings and trades sent a lot of big-time playmakers to different teams, and some of the biggest among them were at the wide receiver position.

Davante Adams @tae15adams RAIDER NATION ☠️! Come out and support my youth football camp with @flexworkmgt at the Spring Valley High School, June 18th 9 AM-1 PM. Looking forward to seeing the Raider Nation community! Hit the link in bio to register and lets have some fun. See ya’ll soon! #One7 RAIDER NATION ☠️! Come out and support my youth football camp with @flexworkmgt at the Spring Valley High School, June 18th 9 AM-1 PM. Looking forward to seeing the Raider Nation community! Hit the link in bio to register and lets have some fun. See ya’ll soon! #One7 https://t.co/zEr44hz9m4

While these moves have matched some pass-catchers up with new and talented quarterbacks, the wide receiver rooms could also significantly impact their season. Davante Adams is always a threat, and Cooper Kupp could repeat his monster 2021 season, but here's a look at five wide receivers who could be scary for defenses in 2022.

#5- Michael Pittman Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

In his second NFL season, Michael Pittman Jr. was the clear favorite target for quarterback Carson Wentz with 88 receptions for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns. The Indianapolis Colts have brought in Matt Ryan, a former MVP and second in the league in passing yards since 2017.

With one of the best running games in the league, Ryan should see an improvement in the play-action passing game. If Paris Campbell can stay healthy or the Colts bring in a solid receiver through free agency, look for Michael Pittman Jr. to have a huge breakout year.

#4- Jaylen Waddle

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

There's been a lot of focus on Tyreek Hill joining the Miami Dolphins this offseason, but the move could be a massive benefit for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. In his rookie year, Waddle clocked 104 catches for 1,015 yards.

With Hill joining the team, Waddle could see an increase in targets as defenses focus on the speedy former Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher. Waddle, a speedster in his own right, holds the NFL record for the most receptions by a rookie.

#3- Justin Jefferson

NFL Pro Bowl

The Minnesota Vikings offense has all the necessary pieces to make a run for the NFC North championship. Chief among their weapons is wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Lining up across from perennial Pro Bowler Adam Thielen and benefiting from an excellent play-action game from quarterback Kirk Cousins, Jefferson should continue to put up big numbers in 2022.

Defensively, the Vikings have been among the bottom of the league. With new additions through the offseason, including addressing their needs with the 2022 NFL Draft, the team hopes to take a big step forward. With Jefferson in the mix, the offense should have another great year.

#2- Davante Adams

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Davante Adams is largely considered the best wide receiver in the NFL. This year, however, he made the move to the Las Vegas Raiders, citing Aaron Rodgers' uncertainty about retirement as the main reason he wanted out of Green Bay.

Now reuniting with college quarterback Derek Carr, Adams hopes he can recapture the chemistry he had with the play-caller at Fresno State. With plenty of big-time pass catchers on the team, including receiver Hunter Renfro and big tight end Darren Waller, look for Adams to continue his dominant play.

#1- Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade & Rally

Last year showed that Cooper Kupp is among the league's best wide receivers. The route runner cultivated a connection with quarterback Matthew Safford that led to 145 receptions, nearly 2,000 yards, and 16 touchdowns. He topped his season off with a Super Bowl MVP and a Los Angeles Rams championship ring.

Kupp will look to duplicate his season with Stafford returning as his quarterback. And although Robert Woods is gone and Odell Beckham Jr. will likely sign with another team, the Rams have brought in talented wide receiver Allen Robinson to fill the gap. Look for Kupp to once again be among the scariest wide receivers in the NFL.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far