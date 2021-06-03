5 second-year NFL players who will break out in the 2021 season

All eyes will be on this year’s NFL rookie class, but it's the second-year players who could go on to steal the headlines this season. After one season of NFL experience, these players can put a stamp on the league in 2021.

From starting quarterbacks to wide receivers full of potential, which future NFL stars will stand out from the crowd in the upcoming campaign?

Here are five second-year players who could break out this season.

#1 Joe Burrow, quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

The first overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Joe Burrow had his rookie season cut short by a serious knee injury in Week 11 against Washington.

Before the injury, the Bengals QB had thrown for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Burrow will be seeking to improve his 6.7 yards per pass average in 2021.

Burrow has more weapons for the upcoming NFL season

The good news is that Cincinnati added to their offense by drafting Burrow's former LSU teammate wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in the first round of this year’s draft.

So Burrow now has Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon to work with this season. Look for the Bengals quarterback to show a big improvement from his rookie campaign.

#2 Cam Akers, running back, Los Angeles Rams

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

Drafted in the second round last year, Rams running back Cam Akers is in the perfect situation to excel. In his rookie NFL season, Akers took over the starting running back job in Los Angeles.

He rushed 145 times for 625 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Rams make the playoffs. This year, the running back will be seeking to improve on his 4.3 yards per carry average.

The arrival of veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford should also help take the attention of opposing defenses away from Akers.

#3 Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver, Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had an interesting rookie season in 2020. Due to Denver’s injury plagued season at quarterback, he had to adjust to multiple starting QBs.

Even with the adversity, Jeudy still managed 52 receptions for 856 yards and three touchdowns, including a monster 92-yard catch. The second-year player needs to improve on his drop count in 2021.

If the Broncos can settle on a starting quarterback this season, then Jeudy is set to have a much-improved NFL career.

#4 Henry Ruggs, wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders' second-year wideout makes the list following a disappointing rookie year. Ruggs only recorded 26 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns in the 2020-21 campaign and is guaranteed to have a better season this time around.

Jon Gruden and his staff will be working this offseason to design plays that best suit Ruggs’ talent.

It’s a big year for the former Alabama star and he will hope to showcase his true potential in the NFL.

#5 Jordan Love, quarterback, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers Training Camp

Packers fans will be hoping that Jordan Love does not need to have a breakout season in 2021 because Aaron Rodgers has returned to Lambeau Field.

However, the Packers and Rodgers situation still shows no sign of being resolved which means Love is currently the number one QB in Green Bay.

The second-year play-caller is yet to take a snap in an NFL game, so it will be a steep learning curve for Love if he has to start in 2021. Thankfully for him and Packers fans, he has a lot of help on offense.

Star running back Aaron Jones is back and Love has the best receiver in the NFL to throw to in Davante Adams. Love could amaze the NFL community with his talents if given the opportunity.

