5 shortest players to have played in the NFL

The NFL is full of players who are built and look like man-mountains. However, there have been a few who have thrived in the competition despite being less physically imposing.

Five shortest players to have played in the NFL.

The players on this list have shown and are still showing each week that size doesn't matter in the NFL. These players have played their hearts out and still do so every week.

Without further ado, let's have a look at them.

#5 Maurice Jones-Drew (Jacksonville Jaguars) - 5' 7"

Maurice Jones-Drew played his college football at UCLA. The running back, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft, would go on to make a big impact on the Jaguars franchise.

The diminutive Maurice Jones-Drew, who led the NFL in rushing yards in 2011, has had a great career in the NFL despite his small size.

During his time with Jacksonville, Jones-Drew entered the top 50 all-time leading rushers list. He also got selected to the Pro Bowl on three occasions and made the NFL All-Pro first team.

#4 Darren Sproles (Philadelphia Eagles) - 5' 6"

Darren Sproles played his college football at Kansas State. He was drafted in 2005 by the San Diego Chargers in the fourth round.

Sproles played for the Chargers before moving to the New Orleans Saints. He now plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

@DarrenSproles Sure miss watching Sproles Cut Through Kickoff/ Punt Return Coverage's Wearing The Black & Gold! Alotta great memories watching #43 - Thanks! pic.twitter.com/hIoBOjj52K — WhoDat4Life (@WhoDatsweetness) November 7, 2020

Throughout his NFL career, Darren Sproles has had a bevy of accomplishments.

Sproles has been selected to three Pro Bowls and has won the Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles. He is the epitome of a player whom all short individuals with NFL aspirations should look up to.

Sproles has defied all odds when it comes to size in the NFL.

#3 Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears) - 5' 6"

Tarik Cohen played his college football at North Carolina A&T. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft in the fourth round.

Cohen had a successful 2018 season with the Bears, as he was selected to the First Team All-Pro team. He was also selected for the Pro Bowl that season.

Tarik Cohen is currently playing for the Chicago Bears and making an impact on their offense.

#2 Trindon Holliday (Denver Broncos) - 5' 5"

Trindon Holliday played his college football at LSU, where he won a National Championship in 2005.

He was then drafted by the Houston Texans in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, but Holliday went on to make a name for himself with the Denver Broncos.

Shame we never got to seeBrock Osweiler hand off to Trindon Holliday pic.twitter.com/N3oLkO4mBU — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) November 16, 2015

While playing with the Denver Broncos, Holliday became the only player in NFL history to have a punt return touchdown and a kick return touchdown in a postseason game.

Trindon Holliday racked up 264 punt-and-kick return yards during that football game against the Baltimore Ravens.

#1 Jack "Soupy" Shapiro (Staten Island Stapletons) - 5' 1"

Jack "Soupy" Shapiro played his college football at New York State. The full-back had a short football career.

He played one snap for the Stapletons in a blowout victory over the Minneapolis Red Jackets, which made him the shortest player ever to play professional football.

Shapiro was on the roster for the Staten Island Stapletons for five more games but did not make any more appearances for the team.