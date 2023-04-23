5 Sleeper Running Backs to watch out for in late rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft

The discussion surrounding running backs in the draft is usually engaging. Many individuals think choosing running backs in the first round is rarely wise. Some people think the running back role in football represents one of the less essential ones when it comes to necessitating a superstar. This is due to the NFL becoming more of a passing sport, and pace is required at all positions.

On an annual basis, there are unknown NFL draft candidates who may not have been among the top college football players but ultimately turn out to be one of the top choices in draft history. Who those football players will be in 2023 will be the subject of debate.

The most overlooked running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft

#1 - Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Kent Lee Platte @MathBomb Tyjae Spears is a RB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.51 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 435 out of 1740 RB from 1987 to 2023. ras.football/ras-informatio… Tyjae Spears is a RB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 7.51 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 435 out of 1740 RB from 1987 to 2023. ras.football/ras-informatio… https://t.co/k3EdOe6JC0

Tyjae Spears would be one of the most valuable running backs if he gets picked in the second round; this is not likely to be the case, but it could be. Spears possesses a combination of tenacity, cunningness, speed, and capacity for big plays that can spark an attack at any time. He was the offensive standout during the Senior Bowl workouts this year in Alabama. Once the football season rolls around, there will undoubtedly be more of that.

#2 - Dewayne McBride, UAB

Due to the originality with which he operates, Dewayne McBride will rank among the top five running backs on the PFF draft board. Although he is not the strongest, most rapid or most athletic player, he regularly finds the means to wriggle around to evade tackles and squeeze through narrow spaces. McBride recorded an average of 7.2 yards per rush over the course of 484 tries while playing for UAB, breaking 175 tackles.

#3 - Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh

With Pittsburgh, Israel Abanikanda made his breakthrough in 2021. In 2022, he recorded an average of 6.0 yards per rush, accumulating 1,431 yards and 20 TDs. In 2021, he had 24 catches for 197 yards and one TD. On Pitt's pro day, Abanikanda ran the 40-yard sprint in about 4.3 seconds, making him one of the biggest surprises of this draft group at all levels. He might prove to be one of the finest running backs for the NFL team who chooses him, much like Isiah Pacheco was for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

Although Abanikanda may not be able to compete with Zach Charbonnet, Jahmyr Gibbs, or Bijan Robinson in the NFL, he is probably in the same league as those players. He might have little impact as a rookie, but he will catch fans' attention if he receives enough touches.

#4 - Sean Tucker, Syracuse

One of the most overlooked 2023 NFL Draft running backs is Sean Tucker. He is expected to go in the fourth round, primarily. Some experts firmly believe that Tucker belongs in the second round as a potential.

Sean Tucker @seantucker2020

I'm Sean Tucker All-American running back from Syracuse CLEARED for takeoff!! So you thought I fell off...I'm Sean Tucker All-American running back from Syracuse CLEARED for takeoff!! #PL34SED So you thought I fell off... I'm Sean Tucker All-American running back from Syracuse CLEARED for takeoff!! #PL34SED https://t.co/sdHpSclO6P

A first-team All-American and single-season running record holder at Syracuse, Tucker had an incredible 2021. Although his 2022 was positive, it still fell short of his 2021. He became the first player in Syracuse history to record consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards rushing and 250 yards receiving. Additionally, Tucker concluded his collegiate career ranked seventh in program history in all-purpose yards, rushing touchdowns, and third in rushing yards per game.

Tucker's failure to attend the Combine and Syracuse pro day due to a medical condition cost him a chance to boost his reputation. He would complement Alvin Kamara very well, fitting nicely with a club like the New Orleans Saints.

#5 - Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina

Keaton Mitchell probably will not start straight away. However, he could potentially make it challenging to remove him from the rotation.

Tyler Brooke @TylerDBrooke



Love how his feet don't stop moving, even when defenders are trying to bring him down. Watching East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell, who had a top-30 visit with the #Packers Love how his feet don't stop moving, even when defenders are trying to bring him down. Watching East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell, who had a top-30 visit with the #Packers.Love how his feet don't stop moving, even when defenders are trying to bring him down. https://t.co/eSDMMuagcd

Mitchell distinguished himself as one of the nation's most dynamic running backs, earning 7.1 yards per touch in 2021 and 7.5 in 2022. Last season, he had twenty-two runs of 20 yards or more, ranking second nationwide. For comparison, throughout the previous two seasons, he scored 25 TDs.

He also offers some valuable variety after catching 49 passes between the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. Mitchell has several means to make a difference.

