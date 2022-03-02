5 slowest 40-yard dash times in NFL Combine history

The NFL Combine is a highly popular event for the NFL and keeps fans invested during the offseason. When you think of the Combine, the one event that immediately comes to mind is the 40-yard dash.

For slower linemen, it might be the bench press, but 9 out of 10 people are likely most familiar with the 40-yard dash drill. Players look to put their names on the map by posting a stellar time as they try to showcase their talent to the league.

Wide receiver John Ross broke running back Chris Johnson's long-standing record of 4.24 seconds in 2017 with a 4.22. Hall of Fame running back Bo Jackson holds the unofficial 40 yard dash record of 4.12 but his time was recorded by hand back in the day.

While we have seen some impressive efforts in the NFL Combine by the speedsters and the big men as well, there has also been a fair share of straight up awful performances in the dash.

#1 - Isaiah Thompson has the slowest 40-yard dash at NFL Combine in the last decade

Isaiah Thompson - Slowest 40-yard dash recorded

Offensive lineman Isaiah Thompson entered the 2011 NFL Combine in the hopes of boosting his draft stock, with a view to getting his name called in the NFL Draft. The prospect from the University of Houston was six-foot-four and 300 pounds, but guys bigger than him have had decent runs in the 40-yard dash.

But Thompson ended up posting the slowest time in the 40-yard dash in more than ten years. His disappointing time of 6.06 seconds seemed to be an indication of what was to come in his NFL career. Unfortunately, he ended up going undrafted and had a very brief stint in the league.

#2 - Josh Oglesby does not help the linemen look good in the NFL Combine

#67 defensive lineman Josh Oglesby in action (Image Credit: Wisconsin Sportsnetwork via SB Nation)

Wisconsin offensive tackle Josh Oglesby had a rather lackluster performance at the 2012 Combine, which certainly didn't help the track record for linemen in the event. But Oglesby came in at a disadvantage after having already undergone six knee surgeries while in college.

His 40-yard time was 5.8 seconds, which ranked him dead last that year among all players. He went undrafted and the Washington Redskins were the only team that would medically clear him to play. He retired before playing in his first game.

#3 - Palauni Ma Sun could not win at 2007 NFL Combine

New Orleans Saints 2007 Headshots Dace Richardson greets fans after a game (Image Credit: Getty Images/Gregory Shamus)

Offensive lineman Palauni Ma Sun was expected to be a late-round gem out of Oregon in the 2007 NFL Draft. At 6'5 319 lbs, he had the type of frame that any team would want on their offensive line, but everything came crashing down at the NFL Combine.

Not only did Ma Sun run a 5.86-second 40-yard dash, which was the worst that year, he basically fell flat in every category and failed to impress scouts in the drills. Ma Sun never made it to an active roster, but was around for the Saints photo day in 2007 and had his head shot taken.

#4 - Dace Richardson was a 2010 NFL Combine dud

Dace Richardson attended the Combine in 2010 as a representative from Iowa but had one of the worst overall outings in recent history. He posted the worst 40-yard dash time that year at 5.76 seconds. He also had one of the worst vertical jumps (23.5), had just 19 reps on the bench press and just looked out of place at the Combine.

#5 - Johnnie Troutman made it to NFL despite slow 40-yard dash

St Louis Rams v San Diego Chargers - #63 Johnnie Troutman

Guard Johnnie Troutman posted one of the five slowest times at the Combine with 5.76 seconds in 2012. He had just the third-worst time in 2012, behind Josh Oglesby. Despite a poor showing, Troutman was still drafted in the fifth round by the Chargers.

He spent some time on the IR list and at the bottom of the depth chart, but eventually became a starter for the 2014 season. Troutman is one of the few examples of a player bombing the 40-yard dash and still having a career.

