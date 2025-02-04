5 stars on Chiefs defense who stood out in build-up to Super Bowl 59 feat. Chris Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the best defensive teams on their way to Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They have consistently contained opposing offenses and will need to be on top of their game against one of the most dangerous units in the NFL this season. They have risen to the challenge before, including these five stars who have stood out the most recently.

Chiefs defensive standouts entering Super Bowl 59 vs Eagles

#5 - Jaylen Watson

Jaylen Watson spent most of the 2024 NFL season injured, but he returned for the Kansas City Chiefs just in time for the NFL Playoffs. His Divisional Round game was his first in nearly three months, but in two postseason games, he has totaled six tackles and broken up two pass attempts. He will play an important role in the Super Bowl alongside Trent McDuffie covering the Eagles' two elite wide receivers.

#4 - Charles Omenihu

Charles Omenihu has been a disruptive force on the Chiefs' defensive line, playing a strong complimentary role to Chris Jones. In his two playoff games this year he has recorded a sack, forced a fumble, and batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage. He will also need to be a factor in slowing down the Eagles' top-ranked rushing attack in the Super Bowl.

#3 - Trent McDuffie

Trent McDuffie is one of the best coverage cornerbacks in the entire NFL and has proven his overall value in three seasons with the Chiefs. He has defended 27 passes during his time with the team and has been selected as an All-Pro in two of them. He has also added 4.5 sacks and forced seven fumbles, proving his versatile contributions in a dynamic Steve Spagnuolo defensive scheme.

#2 - Chris Jones

Chris Jones proved once again this year that he is one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the entire NFL. He has been selected as an All-Pro in six of the past seven seasons, including as a first-teamer in each of the past three years. He has totaled 72 sacks during that stretch, which is the most by any defensive tackle over the past seven years.

#1 - George Karlaftis

George Karlaftis turned in a solid season as a pass rusher on the edge of the Chiefs defense, totaling eight sacks. He tops this list due to his performances being highly elevated in recent weeks, including during the playoffs so far. Across just his past five games, he has recorded six sacks and has hit the opposing quarterback 16 times. He seems to have broken out at just the right time ahead of the Super Bowl.

