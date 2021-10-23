5 storylines to watch out for in Lions vs Rams Week 7 tie

The Week 7 tie featuring Detroit Lions versus Los Angeles Rams seems to be the biggest game coming up; if not for pure action, then for the various subplots involved.

Former quarterbacks are being reunited and players involved in the same trade are facing each other. Meanwhile, the Lions are looking to register a single win and the Rams are looking to carry on their form. Here are some intriguing things to consider when the Lions visit the Rams in Week 7.

Subplots galore as the Lions take on the Rams in NFL Week 7

#1 - Jared Goff faces his former team

Jared Goff had some happy times in Los Angeles with the Rams. He was drafted first overall by the Rams when their fortunes were genuinely not much. Jared Goff came in and took them to a Super Bowl appearance instead. However, over the last couple of years his form dipped and the team decided to trade him. It will be a bittersweet return for him: happy memories of playing there, not so pleasing memories of the trade.

Drew Sherlock @DrewSherlock93 Jay Glazer: “It’s not a revenge game for Stafford, he loves Detroit. It’s a revenge game for Jared Goff”. Jay Glazer: “It’s not a revenge game for Stafford, he loves Detroit. It’s a revenge game for Jared Goff”.

#2 - Matthew Stafford faces his former team

For many years Matthew Stafford was just about the only thing keeping things respectable for the Lions. Now he is on the other side of the game on Week 7, lining up against them for the Rams. He knows the Lions' psyche better than perhaps anybody and the Rams will be hoping he can help unstick some of the opposition's plans.

#3 - Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford face each other

Not only will Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford face their old teams, they will also face each other on Week 7. Both players will have a chip on their shoulder, since they were part of the same trade, as each tries to prove himself better for his team.

#4 - Rams look to keep the pressure up on the Cardinals

Beyond personnel issues, the Rams are one of four 5-1 teams in the NFC. All three other teams are leading their respective divisions, but the Rams are not. They will be looking to win the Week 7 contest to keep up the pressure on the 6-0 Arizona Cardinals in their tussle for the NFC West division.

Lindsey Thiry @LindseyThiry NFC West:

Cardinals 6-0

Rams 5-1

49ers 2-3

Seahawks 2-4 NFC West:

Cardinals 6-0

Rams 5-1

49ers 2-3

Seahawks 2-4

Also Read

#5 - Lions still looking for their first win of the season

For the Lions, the plotline is clear. They have to win. The Lions are yet to win a game this season, and they are the only team to have that record. The Lions will be hoping that Week 7 brings a change of fortunes.

Edited by Piyush Bisht