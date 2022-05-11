5 teams tipped to win the Super Bowl following 2022 NFL Draft

Now that the 2022 NFL Draft is over, the Super Bowl LVII picture is a matter of some speculation. Of course, training camp can change things and the season will be the true determiner of which teams will ultimately be in contention.

This hasn't stopped bookmakers from dishing out early betting odds for who will be lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Here are 5 teams tipped to win the Super Bowl this year:

The Bills have the best Super Bowl odds

1 - Buffalo Bills

Oddsmakers most strongly believe that a new champion will be crowned in 2022, with the Buffalo Bills having the best betting odds so far. It's not a bad bet considering the last three champions were all teams who hadn't won it all in over a decade.

Buffalo just re-signed Stefon Diggs to a big-money deal and added Jamison Crowder as a weapon for Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen, so the expectations for the offense are high.

If the defense can hold up, the Bills could be the team to break through and bring Western New York its first championship of the new millennium.

The Buccaneers are still a trendy title pick despite plenty of offseason drama

#2 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's been quite the offseason behind the scenes for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers have seen their franchise quarterback retire and then unretire, while also watching their head coach step down from his post.

There are rumors this was due to political issues behind closed doors. Speculation is rife that Brady and Arians were not seeing eye-to-eye with the playbook or how the team was being run. Brady has now announced he will be joining FOX Sports when he does retire, causing debate about whether this year will be his last.

While their on-field product is unquestionable, there may be too many distractions for the Buccaneers to win their second Super Bowl in three years.

The Chiefs are still a Super Bowl contender despite losing Tyreek Hill

#3 - Kansas City Chiefs

Losing Tyreek Hill is no small issue for the Kansas City Chiefs. They will need to quickly figure out how to replicate the star wideout's production.

Hill recently told Kevin Hart on his LOL Network show, "Cold As Balls," that the team would discuss how best to get him the ball for hours:

“It’s like frustrating sometimes, because when you’re going against your guy, you got a safety over the top, and you got the linebacker on the inside. It’s like, ‘Man, how are we gonna scheme me open?’ Andy Reid, Eric Bienemy, those guys are so great. You know, they spend countless hours drawing up plays for myself, being able to get (me) the ball.”

The Chiefs still have one of the league's most prolific playmakers in Patrick Mahomes, but the odds of another Super Bowl win may be too high relative to their offense without Hill.

Aaron Rodgers could finally break through with the Packers in 2022

#4 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have long occupied the gatekeeper role in the NFC. They resembled the final boss more than they ever represented the definitive favorite in the conference, but that might change in 2022. And not in the way that many would think.

Rodgers lost DaVante Adams in a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, but unlike Pat Mahomes and the Chiefs losing Tyreek Hill, we know that Rodgers can survive.

PFF @PFF Aaron Rodgers has his WR1 Aaron Rodgers has his WR1 https://t.co/GY6e0bYwEV

The Packers replaced Adams with Christian Watson in the draft's second round. They also brought in Sammy Watkins in free agency. After trading for Randall Cobb last year, it appears as though the franchise is doing everything it can to please Rodgers. It could end up yielding championship results after a decade-long absence from the Super Bowl.

The Rams aren't likely to repeat as Super Bowl champions

#5 - Los Angeles Rams

It's unlikely that the Los Angeles Rams will repeat the feat of winning the Super Bowl after they bested the Cincinnati Bengals this past February.

Vegas recognizes this, giving the Rams the fifth-best Super Bowl odds. This isn't to say Los Angeles won't mount a challenge, as they still have one of the league's most brutally oppressive defenses. There hasn't been a repeat champion since the Patriots in 2004-2005.

Matthew Stafford could prove this prediction obselete after proving doubters wrong in his first season, but the Rams are not where the smart money is right now regardless.

Edited by John Maxwell