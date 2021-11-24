5 Super Bowl contenders after Week 11 of 2021 NFL season

The 2021 NFL season has been one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. Just when a team seems like a top contender, they get blown out by a losing team. We saw this recently with both the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So it is no easy task to determine Super Bowl contenders on a week-by-week basis. Yet, as Thanksgiving approaches, we are seeing those teams who can bounce back from tough defeats or those who clearly just had a bad week in an otherwise amazing season.

Let's take a look at the top five Super Bowl contenders in the NFL after Week 11.

5 Super Bowl contenders after NFL Week 11

#5 - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will be the only team on this list who lost in Week 11. So let's dive into why they remain a top contender.

The top and most obvious reason is that Aaron Rodgers is back under center. Yet as of right now, he is dealing with a painful toe injury, as he has described it. His Packers still put up 31 points Sunday in a tight, 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. An injured Rodgers still led the offense to 31 points and a defense that normally holds opponents to under 20 points per game had a bad day.

Real concern could set in if the defense suddenly lost its way in the coming weeks. If we assume Rodgers can recover during a Week 13 bye week, the Packers remain on track as contenders with an 8-3 record. Even a loss this week to the Los Angeles Rams would not change that.

#4 - Baltimore Ravens

The AFC North is a wild division in 2021. But the Baltimore Ravens remain at the top and just picked up an exciting comeback victory over the Chicago Bears with Tyler Huntley at quarterback.

Lamar Jackson was home sick, and everyone knew they had to step up. The entire team did just that, and the defense holding Chicago to 13 points meant the Ravens were able to pick up the win late, thanks to a total defensive breakdown by the Bears. That gets Baltimore to a 7-3 record and up to the second overall spot in the AFC playoff standings.

The Ravens proved to be resilient without Jackson on the field. With him, they are a dominant team that is tough to stop on offense. Only the Miami Dolphins have figured out how to do that this season.

The Ravens' status on this list will come into focus over the next three weeks. They have a Sunday night game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, followed by a showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers before yet another game against the Browns in Week 14.

They only play teams with NFL playoff aspirations from here on out, so if the Ravens are the contenders we think they are, winning should not be a problem.

