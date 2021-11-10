The 2021 NFL season is nine weeks old, and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. The AFC may be a lot wilder than the NFC, but one thing fans can see clearly are the top Super Bowl contenders.

The following five teams remain clear contenders as the NFL season is at its midway point.

5 Super Bowl contenders after Week 9 of 2021 NFL season

#5 - Green Bay Packers

It would be easy to write off the Green Bay Packers after their ugly Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but they make this list because of the performance of the defense.

The Packers defense held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense to 13 total points. Tyreek Hill was also held in check and did not run wild through the secondary. This came on the road in one of the toughest environments for an opposing NFL team.

Daire Carragher @DaireCarragher The Packers defense did this to the Chiefs for a 40-minute stretch:



4 plays, 7 yards, Downs
6 plays, 25 yards, Punt
3 plays, 4 yards, Punt
4 plays, 9 yards, FG
5 plays, 25 yards, FG
3 plays, 6 yards, Punt
3 plays, 7 yards, Punt
10 plays, 54 yards, Punt
3 plays, -1 yards, Punt

The top storyline here was the absence of Aaron Rodgers. If he had played in this one, the Packers likely would have won with ease. The loss only drops the team to 7-2, and as long as Rodgers can return Sunday, there is no need to get hung up Jordan Love's performance. That is a problem for 2022 and beyond.

#4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not even play in Week 9 and remain a top contender. Other NFC teams faltering only made the Bucs' case stronger.

The Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, and New Orleans Saints are a few teams in the NFC alone that took a step back in Week 9. Tampa sits at 6-2 heading into Week 10, and their latest loss against New Orleans featured a rare pick-six from Tom Brady.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron



Midway through his 22nd NFL season, Tom Brady is now the favorite for MVP (+350).

The team is off to a much better start than it was in 2020, and last year resulted in a Super Bowl victory. Brady is second in the NFL in passing yards, and the offense is leading the NFL in scoring. One tough loss to New Orleans does not change their contender status, and a bye week for Brady should only mean he comes back stronger.

