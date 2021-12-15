5 Super Bowl pretenders after Week 14 of 2021 NFL season

All Super Bowl pretenders would like to have us believe that they are, in reality, Super Bowl contenders. Truthfully, they very well might be, and that is why we do a weekly roundup of Super Bowl pretenders and contenders because they change from time to time. After Week 14, we have decided to take some bold calls regarding who we consider Super Bowl pretenders.

We are sure you might not agree with all our choices but do let us know in the comments what you think should not be on the list and which Super Bowl pretenders, in your opinion, we have failed to include. Before we dive into the list, we also want to make it clear that this list of Super Bowl pretenders does not include teams outside the current playoff spots, because quite clearly they cannot be aiming for the Super Bowl just yet. It is an artificial boundary we have put on ourselves that we believe our readers will find fair.

So without further ado, let's dive into who the Super Bowl pretenders are after Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

Super Bowl Pretenders in the NFC

#1 - Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

Right off the bat, we know some of you think we have lost our minds when we are putting the 10-3 Arizona Cardinals as Super Bowl pretenders after just one loss. But we wanted to be bold in our selection of Super Bowl pretenders and that is why they are here.

The Arizona Cardinals still have the joint-best record in the NFL this season. However, two of their three losses have been against the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, teams that they would be expected to beat if they are to win the Super Bowl. We considered them contenders even until last week, but losing against quality teams undermines the tag of Super Bowl contenders.

After next week's game against Detroit, they play the Colts, the Cowboys and the Seahawks, and the results of those games will determine if they deserve to be considered in this category.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers v Cincinnati Bengals

The San Francisco 49ers have improved to a 7-6 record after Week 14, but they are still Super Bowl pretenders. Their last win was against the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime, a team that they could and should have defeated in normal time if they had designs to win the Super Bowl.

Jake Liscow @JakeLiscow This series of 3 and outs leads to the 49ers gaining 9 yards of field position or something. Offense let the defense down. This series of 3 and outs leads to the 49ers gaining 9 yards of field position or something. Offense let the defense down.

The San Francisco 49ers also lost to the Seattle Seahawks just a week back and are by no means consistent enough to be considered among the favorites. Jimmy Garoppolo, as good as he is, does not inspire confidence to call this team anything other than Super Bowl pretenders.

