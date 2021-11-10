5 Super Bowl pretenders after Week 9 of 2021 NFL season

The 2021 NFL season just wrapped up Week 9 in what was a surprising slate of games all around the league. One thing that stood out was several supposed contenders falling into the "pretender" status.

NFL teams seemingly on track for a Super Bowl berth took major steps back. These five, in particular, stood out as the most notable.

#5 - Cincinnati Bengals

Just two weeks ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were 5-2 and looked legitimate contenders after blowing out the Baltimore Ravens. That was a signature win for Joe Burrow and the Bengals over a top Super Bowl contender.

The win seemed to get to their heads as two losses followed. The first was against Mike White and the New York Jets, while the second was an embarrassing display against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Somebody check Joe Burrow’s ankles Somebody check Joe Burrow’s ankles https://t.co/1hOLEdYiEX

The same Bengals team that beat the Ravens by a final scoreline of 41-17 fell to the Browns by a scoreline of 41-16. At this point, they have a lot of work to do just to get into the NFL postseason.

#4 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs won in Week 9. So why do they end up on this list? That's because they were barely able to take down a Green Bay Packers squad that featured Jordan Love at quarterback.

The Chiefs won by a final scoreline of 13-7 as the offense continued to struggle. Just a week prior, Patrick Mahomes and company managed 20 points in a tight win over the New York Giants. These are not the Chiefs fans are used to seeing, nor the team everyone expected to see this year.

Andrew Brandt @AndrewBrandt Packers offense with a QB making his first start does not look good.

Chiefs offense with Patrick Mahomes also does not look good. Packers offense with a QB making his first start does not look good.Chiefs offense with Patrick Mahomes also does not look good.

It is tough to consider Kansas City an NFL contender because they have lost against so many true contenders this year. Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are not playing up to their usual level that gets them past any competition.

Sunday's game against Green Bay was a perfect example. Hill is usually known for improvising and finding holes within any secondary. He was unable to do that and finished with only four catches for 37 yards on 11 targets. If teams have finally figured out the Chiefs offense, changes must be made just to reach the postseason this year.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Piyush Bisht