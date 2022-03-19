5 superstars who could be entering their final season in the NFL

Every season turns out to be the final season in the NFL for one player or another. For many, the choice of the final season in the NFL is out of their hands, with their form and upcoming players ensuring that their hands are forced to retire. There are others, though, who can choose their own curtain call. In the 2022 NFL season, some players are likely to play their final season in the NFL. Here is a list of the top 5 players who could call it a day after the season ends.

Final season in the NFL beckons for these players

#1 - Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski has already retired once before from the NFL and only returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because Tom Brady ended up there. Now that Tom Brady has decided not to retire and return for the 2022 NFL season, there is a good chance that Rob Gronkowski could give it one more shot. But he had retired, citing the toll the game was taking on his body, and it would not be a surprise should he decide that this will be his final season in the NFL.

nfl.com/news/rob-gronk… Rob Gronkowski says he'd choose to retire if forced into decision right now: "If I had an answer right now, it would be no. But in three weeks, it might be yes." Rob Gronkowski says he'd choose to retire if forced into decision right now: "If I had an answer right now, it would be no. But in three weeks, it might be yes."nfl.com/news/rob-gronk… https://t.co/fZ9KgY9EVM

He hinted that he would be coming back this season. He stated this while leaving a barbershop, but there is a good chance that the upcoming season could be his final season playing in the league.

#2 - Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald does not look ready to retire just yet, but it is no secret that he is contemplating retirement. After winning the Super Bowl that he craved, he would want to try experiencing the feeling one more time.

But the simple truth of the matter is that the three-times defensive player of the year has a lot of miles on the clock. Last season alone, he made a career-high 84 tackles. When he told a reporter in confidence that he might consider retiring if they won the Super Bowl, he was thinking about spending time with his kids and family rather than whether he could play at an elite level or not. He will probably be back this season, and should they not win the Super Bowl this year, he would be content having won one and choosing to retire to give more time to his personal requirements.

Three players who could be getting ready for their final season in the NFL

#3 - Richie Incognito

The four-time Pro Bowler is close to entering his final season in the NFL, and it could come as soon as the 2022 season. Ever since signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, then in Oakland, he has faced numerous health issues, and it seems that this could be his final tilt this time round. In 2020, he underwent a foot surgery that ruled him out for the season. After a calf strain last year, he was placed on injured reserve. He seems primed to see out this year with them and retire.

#4 - Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram is entering the final year of his contract with the New Orleans Saints, and it could very well be his final season in the NFL. As a running back, he is already playing a position that has one of the shortest shelf lives in the NFL. He averaged only 3.8 yards per carry last season with the New Orleans Saints, down from his career average of 4.5 yards per carry. He was a prime candidate for the chopping block this year, too, and he might want to retire next season as a Saint when his contract is up.

#5 - Matthew Slater

When we talk of NFL superstars, we rarely think of special teams, limiting ourselves to offense and defense. But when we talk about a ten-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl winner, and perhaps the greatest gunner the NFL has ever seen, it is just to consider Matthew Slater as a bonafide superstar.

Guy Boston Sports @GuyBostonSports



Slater had been reportedly considering retirement. The Patriots are expected to re-sign ST Matthew Slater, per @FieldYates Slater had been reportedly considering retirement. The Patriots are expected to re-sign ST Matthew Slater, per @FieldYatesSlater had been reportedly considering retirement. https://t.co/FbeonwvZOJ

Matthew Slater is expecting his fourth child this year and was reportedly considering retirement before he committed to another year with the New England Patriots. But entering 2022, it could very well be his final season in the NFL as he looks to spend more time with his family.

All the players mentioned above could very well be back after the 2022 season, but given their career trajectories, their successesses, and their family commitments, they are most likely to decide to hang up their cleats. If that were to happen, we are sure we will miss their presence, and we should get down to enjoying them while they are still there.

