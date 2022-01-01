5 most surprising 2022 NFL Hall of Fame snubs 

NFL Hall of Fame finalists for the class of 2022 have finally been revealed. Though there are plenty of deserving players listed as finalists, and rightfully so, there are those who have also been snubbed, once again, from becoming finalists.

The full list of finalists is as follows:

Zach Thomas, Demarcus Ware, Patrick Willis, Richard Seymour, Devin Hester, LeRoy Butler, Ronde Barber, Tony Boseli, Bryant Young, Jared Allen, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Willie Anderson, Reggie Wayne, and Sam Mills.

All the players listed are very deserving of their status as Hall of Fame finalists, but some big names are missing from this list. Here are five of the most surprising Hall of Fame snubs for the class of 2022.

Which Hall of Fame snub is the most surprising?

#5 - Eric Allen

Eric Allen was a fearsome cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles. He played for the team from 1988-1994. The remainder of his career was with the New Orleans Saints from 1995-1997 and the Oakland Raiders from 1998-2001.

lynn marie allen @love4boyz It's time for Eric Allen to get fitted for his Gold Jacket phillycovercorner.com/2021/12/its-ti… It's time for Eric Allen to get fitted for his Gold Jacket phillycovercorner.com/2021/12/its-ti…

During his time with the Eagles, Allen racked up an astounding 34 INTs and 4 defensive TDs, and he only missed one game. He was selected to the Pro Bowl six times, a first-team All-Pro and a second-team All-Pro twice. He belongs to the Eagles Hall of Fame. Although he made the semifinals in November, he hasn't moved on as a finalist.

#4 - Fred Taylor

Fred Taylor was a legendary running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 1998-2008. He also spent a final season with the New England Patriots in 2009. Taylor garnered high praise during his time as a Jaguar and was inducted into the Pride of the Jaguars ring of honor. He is one of five players who has this designation.

Taylor still sits at #17 on the all-time rushing yards list with 11,695 rushing yards. Taylor received a Pro Bowl nod in 2007, and he received a second-team All-Pro nod in the same year.

