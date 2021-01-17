5 Takeaways from the Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills AFC Divisional Playoff Game

The Buffalo Bills have advanced even closer to the Super Bowl by toughing out the win against the Baltimore Ravens, 17-3. Coming into the game, everyone wanted to see the marquee matchup of last year's MVP Lamar Jackson and his Ravens, take on this year's MVP contender Josh Allen, and the Bills.

#1 The Buffalo Bills' Run Game Was Nearly Non-Existent

The running game seemed like it was missing from Buffalo's gameplan as they only ran the ball 3 times in the first half. None of those rushes came in the first quarter, something that hasn't been done by any playoff team in the last 60 postseasons. And Josh Allen (QB) himself had one of those rushes, for just 4 yards.

It seemed pretty apparent that Buffalo's high-powered offense didn't want to take a chance against a defense that was able to hold Derrick Henry, the league's rushing champion to just 40 yards, last week. In the end, the Bills totaled up 96 yards rushing.

#2 The Defenses Were The Stars For Both Teams, Not The Quarterbacks

In a game with MVP-Caliber quarterbacks like Allen and Jackson, the offensive show fans were hoping for, didn't quite come to fruition. The Ravens were able to keep the Bills receivers covered through much of the first half, causing Josh Allen to move around a lot, but only for a few positive yards by halftime. They only allowed 3 points from the NFL's 2nd-highest scoring team, in the first half.

It was definitely a defensive battle with Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson contributing to the cause by returning a Lamar Jackson pass 101 yards for a touchdown in the 3rd quarter.

Bills defenders were flying all over the field for much of the game, sacking Jackson 3 times. They eventually got to Jackson after his interception, knocking him out of the game with a possible concussion.

#3 The "Most Accurate" Kicker In NFL History Was Not So Accurate

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, the NFL's most accurate kicker (90.7% going into the playoffs), seemed to be off-target in the game, missing two out of three field goal attempts in the first half (41, 46).

Usually when Tucker comes on the field, points are practically automatic. Unfortunately, those missed field goals were crucial since he was the only one to score points in the game for the Ravens.

#4 - Lamar Jackson and "Hollywood" Brown Kept The Ravens In The Game

Before his untimely exit, Jackson was able to play decently, considering how much of a smashmouth kind of game this was. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 162 yards, with 34 yards rushing. Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was able to contribute as well catching 4 passes, averaging just 22 yards each.

The numbers aren't flashy, but with this kind of game, the Ravens always seemed like they could've really taken the game away from the Bills throughout the game.

#5 Josh Allen and Stephon Diggs Are Buffalo's "Dynamic Duo"

The NFL's 4th-highest passer and the league's leading receiver are a true tandem attack, especially in this game.

Allen was 23/37 passing for 206 yards. His only touchdown was to Diggs, part of his Diggs' 8 catches for 106 yards. Even though the Ravens' secondary had many of Allen's options blanketed for much of the game, Diggs seemed to find holes in Baltimore's defense, keeping some crucial drives alive.

The Bills now wait to see who they'll face next Sunday in the AFC Championship game, on their way to a potential spot in the Super Bowl. Nearly everyone is expecting the Bills to face the Chiefs. But if the Browns pull off the upset, the road to Tampa then goes through Buffalo, instead of Kansas City.