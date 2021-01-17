5 takeaways from the Green Bay Packers home playoff win vs Los Angeles Rams | NFL Divisional Round Playoffs

Green Bay Packers were firing on all cylinders in their NFL Divisional Round Playoff victory over the Rams at home on Saturday. Once Green Bay settled in the offense never looked back. Both the Packers offense and defense played the best game of the season.

Los Angeles Rams got a great effort again from rookie running back Cam Akers against the Packers. The stingy Los Angeles Rams defense would miss defensive lineman Aaron Donald who was in and out of the game with his rib injury. Jared Goff seemed to be fine throwing the football, but the Rams didn't take any shots deep down the field.

The Green Bay Packers gave their fans a performance to remember and here are 5 takeaways from their NFL Divisional Round Playoff win over the Rams at home on Saturday.

5) Green Bay Packers defense deserves more credit

Green Bay Packers defense would hold Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams offense to just 244 total yards. They would hold Jared Goff under 200 yards passing and one touchdown. Green Bay's defense would do an exceptional job getting off the field.

The Packers defense would hold the Rams to just two third down conversions in their Divisional Round Playoff game on Saturday. They would also hold the Rams offense to 17 first downs. Green Bay Packers defense deserves more credit than what they are given.

4) Green Bay Packers' rushing attack helped lead the way

Green Bay's running game would account for 188 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 36 attempts. Running back Aaron Jones would rush for 99 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts. Aaron Rodgers would have a Lamar Jackson type pump fake that scored the Packers first touchdown.

Green Bay Packers would get help from Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillion who combined rushed for 92 yards. Green Bay needs their run game to have success to set up their play action pass game. The Packers would lean on their run game to close out the Rams on Saturday.

3) Green Bay Packers WR's Allen Lazard and Davante Adams

Allen Lazard would break past the Rams secondary for a 58 yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter that would close out the victory. Lazard would have 96 receiving yards and one touchdown on four receptions. He would lead the Packers in receiving yards.

Davante Adams would lead the Packers in receptions against the Rams. Adams would record 66 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions. Davante Adams came into the game as the number one target and proved once again it doesn't matter who lines up across from him, he can't be stopped.

2) Aaron Rodgers proves once again he is the MVP

Aaron Rodgers cemented and put the finishing touches on his case to be the NFL MVP on Saturday against the Rams. Rodgers went 23/36, 296 yards and two touchdowns. He would not commit an interception against the number one defense in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers will have the luxury of playing in the NFC Championship at home against either the Buccaneers or Saints. Either way next weeks NFC Championship game will be a matchup between two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Rodgers will have the upper hand on whoever wins the Buccaneers and Saints game on Sunday.

1) Green Bay Packers look like Super Bowl Champs

Green Bay Packers went into the NFL Divisional Round Playoff game facing the number one defense in the NFL. They would dominate the Rams defense on Saturday. With the Packers having home field advantage it will give them the upper hand.

Green Bay Packers defense is playing at a high level. The Packers defense looks a lot like a defense that could lead the Packers all the way to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Whether its Drew Brees or Tom Brady, Packers defense will show up and be ready to play. Packers have to be the favorites to win the 2021 NFL Super Bowl after their performance on Saturday against the Rams.