5 takeaways from the Indianapolis Colts' win against the Houston Texans in NFL Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts stay in the NFL playoff hunt with their Week 13 victory

The Indianapolis Colts came into the Week 13 meeting with the Houston Texans looking to bounce back from a loss. Plus, they hoped to stay afloat in the heated AFC playoff race. The Indianapolis Colts needed a big win on Sunday against the Texans to remain in the chase for a playoff spot, and they pulled it off.

The Houston Texans put up a great fight and made the Indianapolis Colts earn their victory on Sunday. Despite the Houston Texans' best efforts, the road team pulled through, as the Indianapolis Colts won the game 26-20.

Both the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans gave fans five main takeaways heading into next week.

5) Keke Coutee had a career day for the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were coming in short-handed against a talented Indianapolis Colts defense. But they got a big boost from an unfamiliar source. Keke Coutee put together a career day in receiving yards.

"He gets a chance and he performs and produces."



Keke Coutee caught 8 balls for 141 yards on Sunday.



Keke Coutee caught 8 balls for 141 yards on Sunday.

The Houston Texans had high hopes for the young wide receiver. But his NFL career has gotten off to a slow start. Still, he broke out on Sunday. Keke Coutee caught eight passes for 141 yards on Sunday. Will Fuller V will be out for the rest of the season, so the Houston Texans need someone to step up. After Sunday's game, Keke Coutee could become a difference-maker down the stretch.

4) T.Y. Hilton had another big game for the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have gotten great contribution from wide receiver T.Y. Hilton in back-to-back games. Hilton has scored in back-to-back games for the Indianapolis Colts offense. The team needed T.Y. Hilton to take his performance to the next gear to end the 2020 NFL Season. Thankfully, he has.

TY Hilton single game highs this season going into today:



6 catches 81 yards 1 TD



TY Hilton in the first quarter against Houston:



5 catches 74 yards 1 TD pic.twitter.com/F52yd6CAee — The Curious Colt (@Curious_Colt) December 6, 2020

T.Y. Hilton caught eight passes for 110 receiving yards and one touchdown against the Houston Texans. The Indianapolis Colts are hoping that he will have a prominent impact to close the season. The Indianapolis Colts are currently sitting at the number seven seed in the AFC playoff race, and they need T.Y. Hilton to continue his recent success in the next few weeks.

3) David Johnson returned from an injury

The Houston Texans have one of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL this season. Some of these struggles can be linked to David Johnson's absence. He's been out with an injury since Week 9. But Johnson made his return in the Houston Texans' Week 13 meeting with the Indianapolis Colts. David Johnson immediately gave the Houston Texans a boost at the running back position.

He carried the football 10 times for 44 yards and one touchdown against a tough Indianapolis Colts defense. The Houston Texans traded for David Johnson in the off-season, hoping that he would perform like a star. So far, the veteran running back has not produced like the Texans hoped he would. But now that he's back, he could end the season on a stronger note.

2) The Indianapolis Colts are hanging on

This Week 13 win against the Houston Texans moved the Indianapolis Colts to 8-4. The Tennessee Titans lost a tough game to the Cleveland Browns, so they also moved to 8-4. The two teams are tied in the AFC South standings, but the Titans currently own the tiebreaker.

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

The Indianapolis Colts are only ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders by one game heading into their important meeting in Week 14. The Indianapolis Colts need to win next week to gain some breathing room in the playoff race. The Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots are right on their tails. But for now, the Indianapolis Colts are still in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

1) Deshaun Watson's interception-less streak ends

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson came into this Week 13 meeting with the Indianapolis Colts with zero interceptions in the last six games. The Houston Texans quarterback hoped to carry that streak into their Week 13 meeting with the Indianapolis Colts.

Deshaun Watson with practice squad WRs vs a top NFL defense



341 yards 1 Td (rush) 68 comp %



Top Targets



Keke Coutee: 8 catches 141 yards

Chad Hansen (who?): 5 catches 101 yards



TOP 3 QB IN THE NFL pic.twitter.com/L8ocoj9dAn — H-Town Sports (John Wall Season) (@TexansTrash) December 6, 2020

In the third quarter, Deshaun Watson made his first major mistake in six games. The Houston Texans quarterback threw his first interception since October 11. Deshaun Watson also failed to throw a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts. Watson racked up nearly 400 passing yards, but the Houston Texans still lost on Sunday.